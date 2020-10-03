TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West has this touchdown celebration thing down to a science.
The Titans practiced plenty the last two weekends, including scoring a half dozen touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Petoskey at Thirlby Field Saturday.
They worked on it a little more at practice this week, when coaches told them their celebrations couldn't include any contact between players.
So Saturday's scores were followed by mini skits, one where Christian Boivin used the ball like a hand sanitizer dispenser as teammates rubbed their hands together. Another involved Patrick O'Connor running through a tunnel of Titans teammates. And, of course, virtual high fives during the Senior Day game.
"Thursday, coach is like, 'Hey, we cann't touch each other in the celebration,' so we had to to come up with some creative touchdown celebrations," O'Connor said.
TC West (2-1, 2-1 Big North Conference) bounced back from its Week One loss to rival TC Central with two games in a row without giving up an offensive score.
The Titans averaged nearly 10 yards a carry, toting the ball 27 times for 259 yards. Quarterback Brandon Konchek completed 11-of-16 passes for 74 yards and a TD and Boivin found the mark on his only passing attempt for 10 yards.
Petoskey (1-2) QB Patrick Leavy completed 8-of-11 passes for 74 yards, despite a lot of pressure from West defenders when dropping back to pass.
Matthew Zoutendam intercepted Leavy and went 99 yards the other way for a touchdown to put West up 20-0 in the second quarter.
"Christian Boivin laid a great tackle for me to get it open on the field," Zoutendam said. "I had open grass."
Boivin rushed for 183 yards on 17 carries, including two touchdowns (63, 35). O'Connor added a 35-yard rush TD in the first quarter and a third-quarter 19-yard TD pass from Konchek to close out the scoring. Aiden Lewandowski scored from 7 yards out in the third quarter.
Mel Frechette converted three extra points and caught a two-point conversion from Mason Morrison.
Petoskey's only score came on a Grant Klepadlo 83-yard kickoff return with 7.6 seconds left before halftime to cut West's lead to 27-7. Bradley Calven kicked the Northmen extra point.
West stymied the Northmen on consecutive trips to the red zone, starting with Zoutendam's interception at the one, cutting off a route at the goal line to Parker Shuman and racing the other way for a score. Petoskey moved the ball again the next possession, with 320-pound defensive tackle Daniel Rosa leading a Titan charge on fourth-and-1 to stack up Rippin Vining at the one-half yard line.
"It feels great to show really what our team is and show what we're capable of," O'Connor said. "Our defense stopping those two drives at the 2. Just bend, don't break. Not letting them score even when they're in the red zone, which was huge."
Boivin also led the defense with 15 tackles (10 solo), while Lewandowski and Remy Schultz each made seven stops and Zoutendam, Michael Shermerhorn, Jake Morgan and Gavin Brown notched a half dozen tackles apiece. Andrew Frary, Zoutendam and Jerek Whitman produced sacks and Schermerhorn recovered a fumble.
"I think the first week, we just had a couple kinks to work out," Zoutendam said. "But we put it all together and now we're firing."
The Titans visit Gaylord (1-2) next Friday, while the Northmen host Cadillac (2-1).
"We know what kind of team that we can be," Vaughan said. "Our kids have continued to work at it and and grind away and, and we're slowly trying to get to where we need to be. Our guys up front did a good job against this multiple schemes that they were giving us to open some holes for the running backs."
West plays Petoskey again Oct. 23 to close out the regular season.
"It's not easy to go play in Petoskey Stadium," Vaughan said. "It's a beautiful stadium and it's not easy. And obviously they've got some instant game film on us of what we do and what we don't do."
