LAKE CITY — The DIRTcar Summer Nationals have been moved to Lake City's Merritt Speedway.
Restrictions on mass gatherings in Ohio from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced Oakshade Raceway officials to cancel their DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals event, known as the Birthday Race, originally scheduled for Aug. 22.
Oakshade has been hosting events for the past several weeks at a limited spectator capacity and would not feasibly be able to hold the Birthday Race under the current restrictions with the general number of attendees expected.
Merritt Speedway in Lake City agreed to take its place, and hosts the crowning of the Summer Nationals Late Model champion for the first time in track and tour history Aug. 22.
The 50-lap, $10,000-to-win season finale for the DIRTcar Late Models will be joined by the Summit Modifieds in a 25-lap, $1,500-to-win Feature.
From Merritt, the Summit Modifieds head to Cedar Ridge Speedway in Morgantown, KY, for their two-day championship weekend Aug. 28-29.
Fans can also watch races live at www.dirtvision.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.