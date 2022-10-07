ELK RAPIDS — Ryleigh Yocom gets her own day this year.
The Elks Rapids volleyball star is the team’s lone senior, and with plans for senior night already in the works, the Elks almost forgot about their Dig Pink game. Players reminded the coaches the night before Thursday’s game, and Frankfort joined in by also wearing its pink jerseys.
“Every other year for us, we have so few home games and this is that year,” Elks head coach Connie Gorno said. “We only have five home games, so I can’t believe we already played three ... . I’ve been focusing on senior night, and the girls kindly reminded me last night at 8:15 p.m. that, ‘Hey, coach, go get the Pink Out jerseys.’”
Following Thursday’s 26-24, 25-22, 25-12 nonconference victory over Frankfort, Elk Rapids’ only remaining home contest is Oct. 18, hosting Kalkaska in a league game.
Planning for that will be pretty easy, considering Yocom is the only senior. Last year, the Elks needed to worry about seven seniors.
“She’s got it made,” Gorno said. “As the setter, she’ll be in there the whole night to shine.”
Gorno and the Elks committed an intentional infraction to get all seven of last season’s seniors on the court at the same time.
This year’s team has six sophomores on a 10-player roster, plus freshman Rhielynn Skrocki, who had a kill and two digs Thursday.
Yocom handed out 26 assists to go with 10 digs, an ace and a kill.
“I feel like a leader, definitely,” Yocom said. “I have my sister to help me out, too, and all our friends. I’m really close with all of them. So that definitely helps with our team bonding.”
After the loss of seven seniors from last year’s squad, only four players with varsity experience returned — Ryleigh and Haleigh Yocom, Morgan Bergquist and Violet Sumerix.
“I was worried a little bit because I was the only senior and one of the only four that came back this year,” Yocom said. “But it’s been pretty good so far.”
Bergquist paced the Elks (15-10-1) in kills with 10, blocking two Panther shots as well. Sophomore Caroline Best added nine kills, two aces and five digs.
Other top performers included Mattea Ball (19 digs, three assists, two kills, ace), Haleigh Yocom (four digs, two aces, two kills), Lexi Moore (four kills, two blocks), Gaby Morton (two kills, two aces), Skrocki (two digs, one kill), Sumerix (six digs, one block, one kill) and Chloe Taylor (one dig).
Gorno had some Elks playing out of position to diversify their game and help the team’s depth.
“Being that they’re so young and mostly sophomores, it’s important that they respect each one of the positions, that they know what’s expected of it,” Gorno said. “It helps if there’s an injury that I can put somebody into a different spot and they’re not off guard or uncomfortable.”
Morton did that quite a bit Thursday, playing on the right side (and even some middle) when she usually works the left side.
“We started off kind of slow,” Ryleigh Yocom said. “We had to get in and warm up a little bit and then after the first set we warmed up and then pulled through.”
With both teams wearing pink uniforms, things could have gotten a little confusing.
Luckily, the teams could be discerned from each other by Frankfort’s having white numbers and long sleeves, with the Elks featuring black numerals and short sleeves. It also helps that one rule change from the pandemic stuck around, with teams playing the entire match on the same side as their bench.
The Elk Rapids student section also dressed in pink, with a fuzzy-brimmed, lighted pink cowboy hat worn by several different students throughout the match.
Frankfort (10-16-1), which didn’t have any stats available, was led by Presley Bartley, Payton Miller, Paige Willman, Mariah Manning, Eliza Frary, Kinzee Stockdale, Gwen Dunaway, Evelyn VanTol and Maretta Gillison.
The Panthers had to deal with the ball hitting the ceiling in Elk Rapids’ gym on multiple occasions, including one time when the ball nearly disappeared inside a lighting recess that wasn’t covered with a plastic panel.
“The low ceiling got us a lot, at least a half dozen times,” Panthers head coach Becky Miller said. “Up in the hole, in the (retracted basketball) basket. We talked yesterday about the low ceiling and being controlled, but sometimes you just can’t help it. A hard-driven ball and the ball goes up and it is what it is.”
The Panthers travel Tuesday to Glen Lake, while the Elks visit Boyne City the same day.
