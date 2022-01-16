TRAVERSE CITY — The North/South Showcase turned into a homecoming for Chris Dienes.
The 2011 Traverse City West grad made the most of his return, with his Mattawan Wildcats posting a 2-0 record in the 8th annual Rick Deneweth Memorial North/South Showcase at Centre Ice Arena.
“It’s kind of come full circle,” said Dienes, the Wildcats’ first-year head coach at age 28. “It’s definitely much different, but it was fun. Both Jeremy Rintala and Bob Spence coached me and are great friends to this day.”
Spence filled in as head coach for West while Rintala missed the tournament with an illness.
Mattawan (6-4) topped TC West 5-4 in overtime Thursday in the tournament’s first day, then came back with a 3-1 win Friday over Davison.
“It was a lot of fun,” Dienes said. “I wish Rintsy could have made it. It’s great to be back and see all the people that helped me along the way.”
20 photos from Saturday's Rick Deneweth North-South Hockey Showcase at Centre Ice Arena.https://t.co/yeJuFSN36u pic.twitter.com/Sjg5KkM1gm— James Cook (@JamesCook14) January 15, 2022
Following a standout career at TC West, Dienes played one season for the Traverse City North Stars under Anthony Palumbo and Chad Fournier, moving on to play for Cedar Rapids and Fargo in the USHL before a four-year career at Western Michigan University. The 6-foot-3 defenseman played professionally with the Adirondack Thunder, Jacksonville Icemen and Manitoba Moose from 2016-18.
He spent one year as an assistant coach at Portage Central before a season as an assistant at Mattawan, then earned the head coaching gig after Mike May stepped down following a 13-year run.
“The quality of teams up here is great,” said Dienes, who also used the weekend to stay with family in Traverse City. “It’s great for us to get out of Kalamazoo and see some different, great competition.”
Dienes’ former team, the Titans, went 0-2 in the tournament with a pair of one-goal setbacks. Traverse City Central also ended with an 0-2 mark, while the Division 1 No. 10 Bay Reps beat Lake Orion 5-2 Friday and played in one of the day’s late games Saturday that wasn’t completed by press time.
Central, ranked No. 9 in Division 2, fell behind 3-0 to Livonia Stevenson, the No. 3-ranked team in Division 2. The Spartans scored three goals in a span of 42 seconds on consecutive shots on goal. Instead of burning his timeout, Chris Givens switched goalies, and Brady Faille came on to make 26 saves as the Trojans rallied to tie the game at three before Stevenson pulled away for a 6-3 win.
“A team like that, when you dig yourself a hole it’s it’s pretty tough to get out,” Central head coach Chris Givens said. “I give our guys a lot of credit for not packing it in, similar to the (Saginaw) Heritage game when we’re down five and we came all the way back. We showed some good fight.”
Drew Zrimec put Central on the board in the late first period for his first varsity goal. Shea Harmeson and Tyler Cooper scored second-period markers to tie the game, with Hunter Folgmann and Elliott Vander Roest picking up assists. Cooper’s shot from the point tied the game at 3-3 with 7:49 left in the second.
“Brady Faille went in and played really well, made some good saves,” Givens said. “It’s nice for Drew Zrimec to get his first varsity goal. He’s been playing well for us. We moved him from D to forward and he’s done a good job up there.”
Stevenson also changed goalies in the second period after the third Trojan score. Starter Gabe Beaule made eight saves and Zach Waldo had six in relief as the Spartans — who beat Division 2 No. 1-ranked Marquette 3-2 in overtime Friday — outshot Central 38-17.
The Trojans fell 4-2 Friday to No. 8 Midland Dow.
“We learned a lot this year, especially with a young team,” Givens said. “They have a line in the sand now, They know exactly where they need to get to be able to compete and do something in the tournament. We lost two games, but I think we learned a ton this weekend. That’s a good thing.”
West played without numerous players because of COVID-19 protocols in Thursday’s loss to Mattawan, starting defenseman Simon McManus in goal as Mac Smith couldn’t play because of illness and starter Mason West recovering from an injury.
Spence said coaching against Dienes made Thursday’s game special.
“It was fun. We set up the matchup on purpose,” said Spence, a longtime assistant at West who coached the team for both games of the tournament. “It was good to see him. I’m glad that he’s put together a pretty good team. It was fun playing against him and watching Simon McManus play in net and actually did a great job.”
The Titans returned to near full strength Saturday, with West remaining out due to injury and sophomore forward Isaac Roehling out with concussion symptoms.
Utica Eisenhower, missing 10 players because of COVID-19 protocols, prevailed 2-1. The Titans scored with 48.4 seconds remaining on a Brandon Meyers 6-on-4 power-play goal with Smith pulled for an extra attacker. Tyler Esman and Jack Burzynski drew assists.
“I thought it was a very good effort,” Spence said. “It can always get better, but we put forth enough energy to win. We just weren’t able to capitalize on chances that we did get until the very end.”
West outshot Utica 20-15. Smith made 13 saves.
In Saturday’s other games, Macomb Dakota beat Kingsford 4-0, Woodhaven topped Jenison 4-0, Bay City won 3-2 against Walled Lake Northern, Grandville beat Saginaw Heritage 7-4, Lake Orion claimed a 2-1 win over Midland Dow and Byron Center was victorious 4-1 against Marquette.
Friday’s scores
Bay City 7, Jenison 4; Saginaw Heritage 2, Byron Center 1; Grand Rapids Christian 9, Walled Lake Northern 1; Macomb Dakota 2, Big Rapids 1; Woodhaven 4, Kingsford 2; Mattawan 3, Davison 1; Grandville 7, Alpena 1; Livonia Stevenson 3, Maruqtte 2 (OT); Bay Reps 5, Lake Orion 2; Midland Dow 4, TC Central 2; Escanaba 2, Utica Eisenhower 1. Both of Thursday’s games went to overtime, with Big Rapids beating Davison 2-1 and Mattawan edging out TC West 5-4.