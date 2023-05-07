CEDAR SPRINGS — The baseball gods allowed the Titans of Traverse City West to have themselves a Saturday. The Titans finished their day at Cedar Springs 2-0 after defeating Greenville 13-2 and Cedar Springs 3-1.
In the first game against Greenville, the bats were alive as the Titans collected 13 hits, with Owen Hendrix and Hunter Witham each hitting a home run. Almost everyone got multiple hits, with Quinten Gillespie going 2 for 3 with two walks.
The pitching allowed two hits combined, with Maverick Richard pitching game one. Richard pitched through four innings while striking out seven and walking only three. Mike Healy closed up shop, allowing just one hit through two innings while striking out two and walking just one.
In game two, Tristan Simrau was on the mound, allowing one hit and only one run through 4.2 innings while striking out two and walking one. Ian Robertson got the save after throwing for two innings, allowing no hits and striking out three.
The Titans played flawless baseball without committing an error as Gillespie went 2 for 3 with an RBI triple in the third inning. Healey added to the score in the third with another RBI triple.
BASEBALL
Charlevoix goes 1-1 at Petoskey Invite
Petoskey 4, Charlevoix 0 — no stats provided
Charlevoix 8, Rudyard 3: Charlevoix — Aiden Speigl (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; R, 3 H, 2 RBI; Ryan Pearl R, H, 2 RBI; Emmett Bergmann R, H, RBI.
Glen Lake wins Kris Popp Memorial Invite
Glen Lake 3, Portland St. Patrick 1: Glen Lake — Cooper Bufalini (W) 1 R, 2 H, 6 K, 1 BB; Adien Gokey 2B, Peter Gelsinger RBI; John Gelsinger RBI.
Glen Lake 15, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 2: Glen Lake — Neil Ihme (W) 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 K, 1 BB; James St. Peter 3 R, HR; Cooper Bufalini 2 H; Sean Galla 2B;
Mancelona goes 1-1 at Pine River
Mancelona 5, Morley Stanwood 4: Mancelona — Tavin Morgan 4.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Ryan Naumcheff R, 3 H, 2B, 2 SB, RBI; Jason Khin R, 2 H, 2B, RBI; Kaleb Herrera R, 2 H.
Pine River 11, Mancelona 7: Mancelona — Naumcheff 2 R, 2 H, 2B, RBI; Khin 2 R, 2 H, RBI, Gavin Robinson H, 2 RBI; Jason Naumcheff 2 R, 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI.
Kingsley 18
Lake City 2
No stats reported.
SOFTBALL
Linden 17
TC West 6
Traverse City West — Autum McSawby 2 R, 3 H, 2 SB; Lydia Heymes 3 H,2 SB, RBI; Piper Cavanaugh R, H, 2 RBI.
Lakers go 1-1 at Kris Popp Memorial
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 1, Glen Lake 0 — Glen Lake: Emma DePuy 2 H; Jessie Pugh H; Chloe Crick H; Shea Staley H.
Glen Lake 13, Hale 1 — Glen Lake Taylor Semple (W) 7K, 2 H; Jessie Pugh 2 H, 3 R; Olivia Mikowski 2 H, 6 RBI, 2 R; Shea Staley 2 RBI; Ella Flores 2 R.
Petoskey 8
Sault Area 3
Petoskey — Katie Hansen 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Kenzie Bromley 2 R, H, 2 SB, HR, 3 RBI; Vivian Hartman 2 H, 2 RBI.
Elk Rapids finishes 2-1 at Tourney
Elk Rapids 12, Valley Lutheran 4: Elk Rapids — Reagann Merchant (WP) 9 HA, 4 R, 1 ER, BB, 5 K; 4 H, 4 RBI; Haleigh Yocom 2 R, 2 H, 2B, SB, RBI; Brooke Fluty 2 R, 2 H, SB, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Emma Eckerdt R, 2 H, 3B, 2 RBI.
Mt. Pleasant 10, Elk Rapids 3: Elk Rapids — Rhielynn Skrocki 2 R, 3 H, 2B, SB.
Elk Rapids 4, Grant 1: Elk Rapids — Merchant (WP) 3 IP, H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K; Skrocki (SV) 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, K; Eckerdt R, 2 H, 3B, 2 RBI.
Onekama goes 0-2 in Zeeland
Grand Rapids CC 13, Onekama 3: Onekama — Hailey Hart R, H, SB, 2 RBI; Ava Mauntler 2 R, H, 2 SB.
Holland Christian 21, Onekama 7; Onekama — Hart 4 R, 3 H, 2B, 4 RBI; Julia Lapp H, RBI.
Ishpeming 2 6
Kalkaska 0 15
Game 1: Kalkaska — A Colvin H; J Mitchell H.
Game 2: Kalkaska — A. Colvin (WP) 6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 9 K; L Birgy R, 3 H, 3 RBI, BB; K. Eiseler 2 R, 2 2B, BB, 2 RBI; R. Short 2 R, H, RBI; M. Michelin 3 R, 2 H, 3B.
Lake Leelanau SM goes 2-0 at Portland
St. Mary 1, Glen Lake 0: St. Mary — Jenny Morio (WP) 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K; Audrey Smith 3 H, RBI.
St. Mary 4, Portland St. Patrick 2: St. Mary — Morio (WP) 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Chole Mikowski R, H, SB, RBI; Della Bunek 2 H, SB, RBI.
Lake City goes 0-2 at Comet round-robin
Coleman 13, Lake City 3
St. Louis 15, Lake City 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.