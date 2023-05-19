TRAVERSE CITY — Brooke Meeker blasted a home run in one game and a double in the other as Traverse City St. Francis won its sixth straight softball game and clinched the Lake Michigan Conference championship with a sweep of Elk Rapids.
The Gladiators (20-8) are 12-0 in league play, having won six LMC games in the past four days after Thursday's 4-2 and 8-5 wins. It's also the third consecutive LMC title for the Glads.
Elk Rapids (20-6, 7-3 LMC) was the lone remaining Lake Michigan team that could catch St. Francis, coming in with only one league setback.
Meeker hit a solo bomb in the 4-2 opening game, with Leah Simetz and Maggie Napont also driving in runs. Napont doubled, while Simetz earned the win on the mound, striking out five in six innings.
Ryleigh Yocom hit a homer and drove in both Elks runs, as she and her sister Haleigh each had two hits.
Allee Shepherd scattered six hits across six innings, allowing one earned run and striking out three for the nightcap 8-5 victory.
Sophie Hardy went 2-for-3 with a double, giving her three hits and two RBI on the night. Meeker doubled and drove in a run, and Reese Jones drove in two.
Rhielynn Skrocki went 2-for-3 for the Elks, while Brooke Fluty doubled in two runs and Reagann Merchant had a hit, RBI, run and walk.
The Glads play their final league games Monday, hosting Kalkaska (19-7, 7-3 LMC).
SOFTBALL
TC West 15 16
Reed City 0 1
Game 1 (3 innings): TC West — Piper Cavanaugh (WP) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 7 K; Autumn McSawby HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB; Lydia Heymes 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Delaney Witkop 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mallory Smith 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Janie Suliecki 2-3, RBI, 2 R, SB; Macy Pohlad 3-3, 2B, 4 RBI, R; Cavanaugh 1-3, RBI, 2 R, SB; Peyton Metz H, R, BB.
Game 2 (4 innings): TC West (16-10) — Annika Youker (WP) 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 K; McSawby 3-3, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Taylor Williams 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Jenna Beeman 2-2, RBI, 2 R; Witkop 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Smith H, 3 RBI, 2 R; Pohlad 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Heymes 1-1, RBI; Cavanaugh 2B, RBI, 3 R, SB; Titans had 14 extra-base hits in 7 total innings of play.
TC Central 7 11
Bay City Western 3 7
Game 1: TC Central — Camryn Craig (WP) 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 15 K; Hannah Fellows 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Craig 3-4, 3B, RBI, R; Cate Heethuis H, SB; Grace Cary 2-4, 2 R; Audrey Williams 2-4, RBI; Katelyn Gaylord RBI; Ava King 2 R.
Game 2: TC Central (21-6) — Williams (WP) 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 K; Heethuis 3-4, HR, 2 3B, 4 RBI, 3 R; Rylea Beamish HR, 2 RBI, R; Cary 2-4, RBI, R, 2B; Daisie Brewer 2-3, 2 R; King 2B, 2 RBI; Craig 2B, R.
Benzie Central 9 7
Ludington 2 2
Game 1: Benzie Central — Grace Heiges (WP) 6 IP, 6 H, 7 K; Maicee Jones 2-4; Autumn Wallington 2B, RBI; Heiges 2-2, RBI.
Game 2: Benzie Central (13-15) — Lily Grandstaff (WP) 4 IP, 5 H, 4 K; Heiges 2 IP, 1 H, 3 K; Jones 2-4; Heiges 2-2, 3B, RBI; Katie Quick 2B; Savanna Peck H, 2 RBI; Grandstaff 3B, 2 RBI.
Kalkaska 19 17
Harbor Springs 0 0
Game 1 (3 innings): Kalkaska — Michelle Michelin (WP) perfect game over 3 innings on 38 pitches, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K; Jaycee Mitchell 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Keanna Eiseler 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Claire McDaniel 2B, 3 RBI, R, SB; Alyssa Colvin 3B, R; Michelin 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI, R; London Birgy 2B, RBI, R; Brooklyn Whiteford 3 R, SB; Maddie Birgy RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB; Jai Stevenson RBI, R.
Game 2 (3 innings): Kalkaska (19-7, 7-3 LMC) — Colvin (WP) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K; Riho Iimura 2-2, 2 RBI, R, SB; Stevenson 2-2, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Mitchell H, RBI, R; M. Birgy H, RBI, R; Eiseler 2-2, 2B, RBI, R; Whiteford H, RBI, 2 R, 4 SB; Michelin 2 BB, 4 SB, 3 R; Sarah Morgan BB, SB, 2 R; Annie Ponstein BB, R, 2 SB; Harbor Springs — Callie Keiser H.
Onekama 6 9
Suttons Bay 5 8
Game 1: Onekama — Hailey Hart (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 7 K; Ava Mauntler 2-4, 3B, 2 R, 2 SB; Heather Zielinski 3B, RBI, R; Hart 2B, RBI, R; Carly Bennett 1-3, RBI, R.
Game 2: Onekama (6-11-1) — Hart (WP) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Mauntler 2-4, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Hart 3B, 2 RBI, R; Bennett 2B, 2 RBI; Zielinski 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Aleah Blackmore 2B, R, 3 SB; Karmen Warden H, R, SB.
Suttons Bay totals: Paige Porter 3 H, 3 R, 5 RBI; Liliana Hernandez H, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Natalee Anderson 3 H, R, RBI; Hannah Gordon 2 H, 3 R; Isabel Feringa 2 H, RBI; Mya Kohler 2 H, R; Amelia Kempf H, R; Rachel Bolger 2 R.
Alpena 10 18
Petoskey 5 7
Game 1: Petoskey — Kenzie Bromley 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Katie Hansen H, RBI; Jaidyn Ecker 2 2B, R; Alexis Cadarette H, R.
Game 2: Petoskey (11-13) — Bromley 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R; Sammy Wodek 2B, RBI; Cadarette 2-2, 2 R.
BASEBALL
TC West 2 8
Alpena 0 2
Game 1: TC West — Jack Griffiths (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 14 K; Maverick Richard RBI, R; Ian Robertson H, R; Owen Hendrix RBI.
Game 2: TC West (21-7) — Robertson (WP) 7 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K; Isaac Kelsey H, 3 RBI, R; Richard 2-3, RBI, R; Robertson 3-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R; Quinten Gillespie 2-3, 2 R, BB; Hendrix 2B, R; Hunter Witham H, RBI; Caden Stoops H, RBI, R.
Elk Rapids 5 4
TC St. Francis 2 1
Game 1: Elk Rapids — Dominic Fortuna (WP) 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 5 K; Braden Fluty 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Fortuna 2-4, RBI, SB; Brendan Shockley H, RBI; Carter Veliquette 2-3; Alex Barber H, R; Jayden Hresko H, R; TC St. Francis — Jack Prichard 3-3, 3 2B, RBI; Harrison Shepherd H, R.
Game 2: Elk Rapids (14-11-1) — Chase DeArment (WP) 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 K; Andrew Staley 2-3, RBI; Hresko H, RBI, R, SB; Veliquette 2 BB, R; Fortuna H, RBI; Braden Fluty BB, SB, R; TC St. Francis (14-10-2) — Tyler Endres 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 K; Prichard H, RBI; Eli Biggar 2B.
Inland Lakes 7 3
Gaylord St. Mary 3 0
Game 1: Inland Lakes — Connor Wallace (WP) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 8 K; Payton Teuthorn 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K; Logan O'Boyle 2-3, R; Grant Blumke 1-3, RBI, R, SB; Wallace 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Aidan Fenstermaker 1-4, R, SB; Ty Kolly 2-3, 2 RBI; Wyatt Hanel 1-2, RBI; Kaden Hansel 1-3, BB, 2 R; Gaylord St. Mary — Brody Jeffers 2-3, RBI, R; Gavin Bebble 2B, R; Dillon Croff 2 BB, SB; Brett Koscielniak 2 BB, 1-1.
Game 2: Inland Lakes (22-1) — Hansel (WP) 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 K; Blumke RBI; Hansel 2-4, R; Wallace 1-3, SB, R; Kolly 2-3; Gaylord St. Mary (17-3-1) — Bebble 2B; Croff 2B.
Kalkaska 2 5
Harbor Springs 5 2
Game 1: Harbor Springs — Brady Keiser (WP) 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 K; Andru Lynch 2-3, R, SB; McShannock 2-4, RBI, R; Keiser 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Chase Kruzel H, RBI, R; Kalkaska — Braden Rohring 2-3, 2B, R; Hayden Allen H, RBI.
Game 2: Kalkaska (9-14-1) — Eli Dodge (WP) 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 11 K; Chris Gay 2-3, 2 R; Landen Hart 2B, 3B, RBI, R; Ryan Snyder 2B, RBI, R; Tim Anderson 2B, 2 RBI; Harbor Springs (4-13-1) — Keiser H, 2 RBI; Grayson Rife 2B.
Ludington 2 7
Benzie Central 0 2
Game 1: Benzie Central — Dan Wallington 3-3, 2B; Wyatt Noffsinger 1-2.
Game 2: Benzie Central — Cael Katt 3-4, 2 R, 2 2B; Wallington 2-4, RBI; Dakota Dawson 1-3, RBI; Alberto Lopez 1-2; Dominic Lopez 1-4; Tegan Chicky 1-2.
Suttons Bay 9 11
Manistee CC 4 2
Game 1: Suttons Bay — Sean Shananaquet (WP) 5 H, 8 K, 0 BB; Lucas Gordon 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 SB; Jackson Loucks 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI; Tyler Porter 2-4, 2 R; Shananaquet 2-3, R.
Game 2: Suttons Bay (7-15) — Gordon (WP) 3 H, 2 R, 15 K; Lucas Gordon 1-4, 2 R; Jackson Loucks 3-5, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Tyler Porter H, 3 SB, 2 R; Ian Botruff 2-3, R; Shananaquet H, 3 RBI, R; Nik Carman 2-3, RBI.
Bear Lake 22 7
Brethren 0 0
Bear Lake (16-7-1): Cole Merrill (WP) 5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 10 K; Zach Griffis (WP) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 8 K; Myles Harless 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K; Cole Merrill 4-6, 2B, 4 RBI, 4 R, 3 SB; Zach Griffis 3-6, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R; Travis Hughey 6-7, 2B, 4 RBI, 5 R; Ethaniel Ruiz 3-6, RBI, 3 R, 3 SB; Elijah Ruiz 2-5, RBI, R, SB; Gabe Aguilar 2-4, RBI, 2 R, SB; Grady Harless 2-6, RBI, 4 R, 4 SB; M. Harless 1-4, 2 RBI, 4 R; Kaden Forward 1-3, 2 RBI; Jayden Raspotnik RBI, R; Jacob Farfsing RBI, R.
Onaway 13 14
Forest Area 3 9
Game 1: Forest Area — Tyler Singer H; Cam Patton H.
Game 2: Forest Area — Singer H, 2 RBI; Lucas Blankenship BB, RBI; Landon Magee BB, RBI; Hunter Boggs BB, RBI
