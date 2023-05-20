MAPLE CITY — Shea Staley tripled in the sixth inning and scored the game-winning run to secure a doubleheader softball sweep for Glen Lake.
The Lakers (16-10) topped rival Frankfort 9-7 and 9-8.
Roach tossed both games for the Lakers, striking out four over six innings in the 9-7 opener and fanning two more in the 9-8 nightcap.
Staley and Chloe Crick drove in two runs each in the opener, while Paige Flores, Grace Noonan and Emma DePuy all had two hits, and Jessie Pugh, Olivia Mikowski and Elodia Peplinski scored two runs apiece.
For Frankfort (12-11), Kinzee Stockdale went 2-for-3 with a triple, double and four RBI, while Mariah Manning doubled and drove in a run. Darby O'Grady was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Keiara Pettingill doubled and scored a run.
Pugh batted in two runs in the nightcap for the Lakers, hitting a triple. Mikowski also doubled in a run, and Flores and Grace Noonan each had RBI.
Sage Myers led the Panthers in the second contest with a 3-for-4 game with a double, two RBI and two runs. Emma MacKenzie doubled twice and drove in two. Manning was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Elli Tiesworth doubled and scored a run.
SOFTBALL
Gladstone 11
Charlevoix 3
Charlevoix (9-18): Haiydin Bissell H, R, SB; Kylie Dorst R; Avery Kita R.
Manton 5
Stockbridge 4
Manton (8-12): Maggie Powers (WP) 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Adriana Sackett 3-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB; Madison Schnitker RBI, BB; K Meyer H, R; Aliyah Geary H, R, SB.
Central Lake 13 6
Gaylord St. Mary 3 10
Game 1: Central Lake — Katelynn Wolgamott (WP) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 8 K; Aubrey Walsh 2B, 3 RBI; Wolgamott 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB, 3 SB; Ellen Roggenbeck H, RBI, 2 R, SB; Joelyssa Warnos 2-2, 2B, 2 R, 3 SB; Aspen Evans 2 BB, 3 R, 4 SB; Claire Shooks 2-3, RBI, 2 R, SB; Gaylord St. Mary — Payton Glasby RBI; Kaylee Jeffers 2B, R; Bailey Thompson H, R; Emery Blust 2 SB.
Game 2: Gaylord St. Mary — Glasby (WP) 4 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 K; Maya Dodd 2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 K; Emma Glasby 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Lily Keister 2-4, 2 RBI, R, SB; Jeffers 2-4, 2B; Thompson RBI, 2 R, SB, 2 BB; Marta Nieto RBI, R; Lydia Kirk 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Central Lake (3-19) — Roggenbeck 2B, 2 RBI, R; Maddie Moore 2 2B, RBI; Walsh 2-4, RBI, 3 SB; Warnos H, 2 R; Evans H, 2 BB, 2 SB, 2 R; Shooks 2 BB, SB; Wolgamott 3 BB, R.
Joburg 1
Hillman 1
Johannesburg-Lewiston (20-2-1): Jayden Marlatt 5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 8 K; Jocelyn Tobias H, RBI, R.
Onekama 16 18
Bear Lake 0 2
Game 1 (3 innings): Onekama — Ava Mauntler (WP) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Julia Lapp 2-2, 2 RBI, 3 R; Heather Zielinski BB, 2 SB, 3 R; Mauntler H, 2 RBI, 2 R; Carly Bennett RBI, 2 R; Kiara Grilanda H, 2 RBI; Zoe Edmondson H, 2 RBI; Karmen Warden 2 BB, R; Cheryl Showalter RBI, BB.
Game 2 (5 innings): Onekama (9-11-1) — Hailey Hart (WP) 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 6 K; Mauntler 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Zielinski 2-2, 2B, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Bennett 2 BB, 3B, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Hart 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R; Edmondson 2 BB, 4 R, 3 SB; Showalter 3 BB, 2 SB, 2 R; Bear Lake — Coni Magana RBI.
BASEBALL
Okemos 14
TC Central 3
Traverse City Central: Josef Meyer H, 2 RBI, SB; Brett Rice H, RBI; Andrew Fender 3B; Parker Welch H, R; JJ Dutmers BB, R, SB.
Mesick 17 15
Buckley 2 3
Game 1 (4 innings): Mesick — Ben Parrish (WP) 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 6 K; Caleb Linna 4-4, 3B, RBI, 4 R, 3 SB; Connor Sisson 2-3, RBI, 3 R; Ashtyn Simerson H, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB; Parrish 2-3, 3 RBI, R; Ben Humphreys RBI, R, 2 BB; Carter Simmer 2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Issac Stroh H, R, SB; Clark Fleis H, RBI, R, BB; Buckley — Tyler Milarch RBI; Jake MacGirr RBI; Landon Kulawiak BB, SB, R.
Game 2 (6 innings): Mesick (17-7) — Simmer (WP) 5 H, 1 ER, 8 K; Linna 2-5, 3B, RBI, 2 R; Sisson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 7 SB; Simerson 2-4, 2 RBI, R; Humphreys 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Simmer H, 3 R, 2 SB; Cooper Ford H, 2 RBI, R, SB; Cody Linna 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Buckley (1-17) — Kulawiak H, SB, RBI, R; MacGirr H, RBI, R.
Pellston 9 7
Bellaire 1 6
Game 1: Bellaire — Kaden Battershell 2-3, 2B; Brady Hoogerhyde 2B, R; Josh Landis 3B, RBI.
Game 2: Bellaire (2-14) — Battershell 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R; Hoogerhyde 2-3, RBI; Landis 2B; Devin Gallagher 3-4, 2 R, SB; Keegan Lovett H, 2 R, 2 SB; Tucker Molski H, R, SB.
Joburg 1 11
Hillman 11 4
Game 1: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Kyle Nowak H, RBI; Colin Basinski 2B; Collin Lake BB, SB, R.
Game 2: Joburg (15-9) — Basinski (WP) 5 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 8 K; Will Boden 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Rily McVannel 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Basinski H, RBI; Rylan Rosso H, RBI, R; Nate Hummel H, RBI, R; Nowak H, 2 RBI; Tanner Basinski RBI.
Beal City 13 15
Lake City 3 1
Game 1: Lake City — Job Rogers 2-3; Ethan Goodrich 2B, RBI; Jase Goodrich H, SB; Kurtis Miles 2 BB.
Game 2: Lake City (5-19) — Brody Gothard 2 BB, R.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.