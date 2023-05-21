WEST BRANCH — Cate Heethuis didn't quite put Traverse City Central on her back, but she did her best to single-handedly lead the Trojans to a victory at the Ogemaw Heights Invitational.
Heethuis went 9-for-12 with nine runs batted in over three games Saturday, but the senior leadoff hitter was far from the only offense as Central racked up 52 runs on the day.
The Trojans defeated the host Falcons 9-8 to open the day with a close one, then broke it open with 19-3 and 14-3 wins over Midland Dow and Cheboygan, respectively.
Heethuis and Aubrey Williams each belted home runs in the Ogemaw game, accounting for five hits and five runs batted in between them. Hannah Fellows added two hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Rylea Beamish drove in two runs and Daisie Brewer one. Grace Cary hit a double, walked and scored two runs.
Williams and Camryn Craig split pitching duties in the opener, each striking out seven.
Katelynn Gaylord and Williams pitched the three-inning 19-3 mercy over Dow.
Cary blasted a home run and drove in four against the Chargers, with Heethuis collecting three hits and three RBI, Craig hitting two triples among three hits and driving in two, and Williams and Gaylord each knocking in two runs. Fellows had three hits in the game, and Gaylord two. Williams tripled. Izzy Covert, Fellows and Evie Nowicki also drove in runs.
Craig fanned nine in four innings against Cheboygan, with Rory Miller pitching a 1-2-3 fifth to close it out.
Heethuis batted 3-for-4 with four RBI, four runs, a double, triple and two steals. Cary and Fellows drove in two more and Ava King one. Cary had three hits and Fellows and Brewer two each, including a triple for Fellows.
Central (24-6) hosts Cadillac on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
East Kentwood 1 15
TC West 0 0
Game 1: TC West — Piper Cavanaugh (LP) 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 7 K, 0 BB; Autumn McSawby 1-3; Mallory Smith 1-3; Peyton Metz BB, SB.
Game 2: TC West (16-12) — Taylor Williams 1-2; Cavanaugh 1-2, SB; McSawby 1-2.
Petoskey wins Kingsley Invitational
Elk Rapids 8, Kingsley 7: Elk Rapids — Rhielynn Skrocki (WP) 5 IP, 8 H, 6 K; Skrocki 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Ryleigh Yocom 2B, RBI, R; Haleigh Yocom H, R; Madison Espinoza 2B, RBI, R; Violet Sumerix H, R; E Eckerdt H, BB, R; Kingsley — Grace Lewis 3-3, 2B; Sierra Billiau H, 2 RBI, R; Ashley Folkersma 2-3, RBI.
Petoskey 12, Ellsworth 2: Petoskey — Sammy Wodek (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Kenzie Bromley 2-4, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Katie Hansen 4-4, 5 RBI; Alexis Cadarette H, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB; Wodek RBI, 2 BB, R; Aubrey Williams 2-3, 2B; Autumn Conklin H, 2 RBI; Ellsworth — Avery Strange 3B; Annabell Bartman 1-2.
Kingsley 10, Ellsworth 7: Kingsley (15-9) — Lewis (WP) 4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 11 K; Lewis HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB; Allie Hawkins 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Hannah Grahn 3-4, 2 RBI; Billiau 1-1, R, 2 BB; AdeLynn Town 2-4, RBI; Maddy Chappel 1-1, BB, 2 R; Ellsworth — Jaquenji Gibson 3-3, 3 R, SB; Bella Essenberg 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Strange 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R; Molly Muladore BB, SB, R; Julia Sundstrom 1-3, 3 RBI, SB.
Petoskey 6, Elk Rapids 6: Petoskey (13-13) — Hansen (WP) 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Bromley HR, RBI, R; J Ecker 2B, 3 RBI; Cadarette 1-1, 2 BB, 2 R; Molly Arthur RBI, R; Elk Rapids (21-8) — Skrocki 2-4, 2B, RBI, R, SB; H. Yocom H, RBI, R; Ashley McCann H, R; Sumerix BB, R.
Rogers City wins Weber Invite; Lakers 2nd
Glen Lake scores from the Randy Weber Invitational for you. Glen Lake was tournament runner-up after the run differential to Rogers City.
Glen Lake 6, TC Christian 5: Annabelle Roach (WP); Olivia Mikowski 3 RBI; Roach 2 H; Grace Noonan 2 H.
Glen Lake 7, Rogers City 7 (Rogers City wins tourney on run differential): Mikowski 3 H, 2 R; Shea Staley 3 RBI; Chloe Crick 2-run hit in 5th to Glen Lake 1st lead; Kylie Butts 2 R; Emily Bailey 2 R.
LLSM 1-1 in Mt. Pleasant tourney
Portland St. Patrick 18, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 2 (Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish Invitational): LLSM — 1 H each by Delana Kirt, Cathryn Mikowski, Jenny Morio, Lindsay Watkoski; runs by Mikowski, Leah Fleis.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 22, Bay City All Saints 11: LLSM — Mikowski (WP) 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Fleis 2 IP, 2 H, 1 K; Fleis 3-5, 3 RBI, 2 R, 3 SB; Kirt 3-3, 2 2B, RBI, 5 R, 2 BB; Mikowski 2-2, 3 BB, 2 RBI, 5 R, 3B; Chloe Hendrick 2-4, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Audrey Smith H, BB, 2 R; Amelia Dunham 3-4, 4 RBI, R, BB; Della Bunek H, RBI, R, BB; Watkoski 2-3, RBI, 2 R, SB.
Gaylord wins Byron Center tourney
Gaylord 7, Dearborn Divine Child 4: Gaylord — Avery Parker (WP) 7 H, 4 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Parker 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Alexis Kozlowski 2-3, R, 2 SB; Jayden Jones 2-2, 2B, 2 R; Aubrey Jones 2B, RBI, R; Taylor Moeggenberg 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB; Hali Lenartowicz H, RBI.
Gaylord 11, Muskegon Oakridge 0: Gaylord — J. Jones (WP) 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K; Moeggenberg 2-2, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB, SB; Kozlowski 3-3, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2B, SB; Alexis Shepherd 2B, R; Braleigh Miller H, R, SB; Parker H, R, SB; A. Jones 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; J. Jones H, 2 RBI, R, SB.
Gaylord 11, Plymouth 0: Gaylord (25-2) — A. Jones (WP) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K; Abby Radulski 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K; A. Jones 2-2, HR, 2 RBI, R; Shepherd 3-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Miller H, RBI, 2 R, SB; Kozlowski 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Parker 2-3, R, 2B, 2 SB; Moeggenberg H, RBI, R; J. Jones H, SB; Lenartowicz 2B, RBI, R.
Rayders 0-2 at Gladstone Invite
Clare 16, Charlevoix 0: Pioneers threw a no-hitter.
Grass Lake 15, Charlevoix 0: Haiydin Bissell H.
BASEBALL
TC Central 15 6
GR Forest Hills N. 9 4
Game 1: TC Central — Donnie Meyer (WP) 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Reed Seabase 4-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Josh Klug 4-4, 4 RBI, 3B; JJ Dutmers 2-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Josef Meyer 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Owen Dawson 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, SB, R; Brett Rice H, 2 RBI, R, SB; Drew Zrimec H, 2 BB, 3 R.
Game 2: TC Central (17-9-1) — Nick Van Nes (WP) 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 K; J. Meyer 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 K; Klug 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K; Seabase H, R, SB; J. Meyer 3-3, 2B, RBI, R; Dutmers HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB, BB; Dawson H, RBI, SB, BB; Klug 2B, 2 SB, R, BB.
Pewamo 5 10
TC St. Francis 0 5
Game 1: TC St. Francis — Charlie Olivier 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Harrison Shepherd 2-4; 1 H each for Matthew Kane, Aiden Reamer, Tyler Endres; Gabe Fifarek SB.
Game 2: TCSF (14-12-2) — Tyler Thompson 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Shepherd 2-4, 2 RBI; Olivier 2-4, RBI, R; Jack Prichard 2B, R, BB; Bo Belanger BB, SB; Noah Endres H, RBI, R; Patrick Gallagher 2 BB, SB; Kane H, R.
Glen Lake wins tiebreaker for Weber Invite title
Boyne City 4, Glen Lake 2 (Randy Weber Baseball Invitational): Boyne City — Kacey Gray (WP) 5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 5 K; Jacob Johnson H, 2 RBI; Landon Carrow H, R, SB; Will Brown 3-3, RBI, R; Gavin Hewitt 2-2, R, BB; Jack Paquette BB, R; Glen Lake — James St. Peter 3 IP, 4 K; Sean Galla 2B; Noah Lamb 2 RBI.
Rogers City 9, Boyne City 8: Boyne City (7-14-2) — Jagger Peck H, 2 RBI, R; Paquette 2-3, 2B, RBI; Hewitt 2B, 3 RBI, R, SB; Mason Wilcox H, R; Chas Stanek H, R, HBP; Brown H, RBI, R; Owen Hewitt H, RBI, R.
Glen Lake 3, Rogers City 2: Glen Lake — Benji Allen (WP) 6 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 8 K, 3 BB; Cooper Bufalini 2 H; Sean Galla H, RBI; Allen H, RBI; Aiden Gokey RBI.
Glen Lake (23-6) wins the tournament on tiebreaker by allowing fewest runs.
Gaylord wins Kingsley tourney; Stags split
Gaylord 5, Kingsley 3: Gaylord — Luke Enders (WP) 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Will Bethuy 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 K; Louden Stradling 2-3, RBI; Enders H, RBI; Bethuy RBI; Aidan Locker RBI, R, 2 BB, SB; Cody Cronkright H, BB, SB, R; Noah Vanderveer H, R; ; Kingsley — Nate Ewald 1.2 IP, 0 R, 2 K; Eli Graves 2-3, 2 R, 2B; Bode Bielas 2B, RBI; Ewald HBP, SB, R.
Kingsley 4, Alpena 2: Kingsley (13-7-2) — Graves (WP) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 4 K; Riley Pierce 2-2, 2 RBI, R; Graves H, 2 R, 2 SB; Kolsen Orton 2-2, R, BB.
Gaylord 10, Gladstone 5: Gaylord (14-14-1) — Locker (WP) 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 4 K; Ethan Ford 2 IP, 1 ER, 2 K; Enders 2-4, 3 RBI, R; Ford HBP, H, R; Bethuy 3-4, 2 R, 2 SB; Locker 2-3, RBI, 2 SB, R; Vanderveer H, 2 RBI, R; Lucas Green H, RBI, R.
Huskies fall twice at home invite
Reed City 3, Benzie Central 0: Benzie — Dan Wallington 6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K; Dominic Lopez 2-2, SB; Wallington 2-4; Cael Katt BB, SB.
Freeland 15, Benzie 6: Benzie (13-15) — Catt HR, RBI, 2 R, BB; Steve Barron HR, RBI, R; Wallington 2-2, HR, 2 RBI, R; Lane Sanchez HR, 2 RBI, R; Alberto Lopez 2-3, R; Jaden Ewing 1-1.
Manistee, Cadillac split in tourney
Manistee 9, Mason County Central 2: Manistee — Donavyn Kirchinger (WP) 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Jeffrey Huber 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R; Kirchinger H, 2 RBI; Huber 2-3, RBI, R, BB, SB; Eli Workman 2-3, 2B, R, SB; Ethan Edmondson 1-2, R, 2 SB; Miles Joseph 3-3, 3B, 3 RBI, R, SB; Mason Robinson H, 2 RBI; Jaret Edmondson H, R.
Mason Co. Central 6, Cadillac 2: Cadillac — Miles Maury 2-2, R; Cade James 2-2, RBI, SB; Drew Kornacki 2-3.
Cadillac 7, Manistee 1: Cadillac (14-13-1) — Dawson Farve (WP) 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Eli Main 3-3, 3 2B, 2 R; James 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R; Maury H, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Coby Franklin RBI, R, BB; Kornacki H, RBI; Kaleb McKinley 2 BB, R; Manistee (16-12) — Adam Workman R.
Lake Leelanau 0-2 in Mt. Pleasant
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 18, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 0: LLSM — 1 H each by Jack Glynn, Cody Couturier.
Royal Oak Shrine 6, LLSM 1: LLSM — Pieter Hamilton 3B, R; Glynn SF, RBI.
Inland Lakes 2-0 in tournament
Inland Lakes 4, Plymouth Academy 3: Inland Lakes — Cash DePauw (WP) 4.1 IP, 5 K, 2 ER, 1 K; Kaden Hansel H, 2 RBI, R; Connor Wallace H, RBI; Ty Kolly H, R; L. McMullen BB, R; J Willey BB, R.
I-Lakes 6, Elk Rapids 3: Inland Lakes (25-1) — Aidan Festermacker (WP) 6 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 10 K; Grant Blumke HR, 2 RBI, R; Wallace H, 2 R, SB; Hansel RBI, R; Fenstermaker RBI; Elk Rapids (14-13-1) — Brendan Shockley RBI, R, BB, SB; Copper Moore RBI; Mason Barnhard 2 BB, 2 SB; Chase DeArment 2 SB.
