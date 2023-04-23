TRAVERSE CITY — Glen Lake kept its baseball record untarnished, winning the Glen Lake Invitational.
The Lakers swept both games in the round-robin, three-team tourney played Saturday at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.
Glen Lake topped Suttons Bay 15-0 in four innings and Lake Leelanau St. Mary 17-3 as the three Leelanau County baseball teams squared off against each other. Suttons Bay won 3-1 against St. Mary in the other contest.
Glen Lake's James St. Peter whiffed 10 batters in four innings against the Norsemen, allowing one hit and one walk. Lucas Gordon had the lone Suttons Bay hit.
Sean Galla drove in four runs in the victory, with Cooper Bufalini adding two hits and an RBI.
Aiden Gokey posted the win against St. Mary, striking out three Eagles in 2.1 innings and giving up only two hits. John Gelsinger came on to fan two and give up one hit in 2/3 of an inning to close out the win.
St. Peter added a triple among two hits, driving in two runs. Noah Lamb had a double among two hits and Bufalini and Neil Ihme each drove in three runs.
The Lakers (8-0) host Frankfort on Tuesday.
Gordon posted the win as Suttons Bay topped Lake Leelanau 3-1, striking out 12 over five frames and allowing only one hit and two walks. Sean Shanaquet recorded one out and Gavin Schichtel earned a save by striking out both Eagles he faced to finish the contest.
Gordon added two hits of his own, scored a run and stole two bases. Tyler Porter walked and scored and Shananaquet recorded a double, RBI, walk and run.
The Norsemen (3-3) travel Tuesday to Buckley.
BASEBALL
TC West 9 9
Big Rapids 2 1
Game 1: TC West — Maverick Richard (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K; Tristan Simrau 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K; Quinten Gillespie 2-3, RBI, R; Ian Robertson 3-4, 2 R, SB, HBP; Jack Griffiths 2-5, 2 R, SB; Richard 2-5, 2 RBI; Isaac Kelsey 2-4, RBI, R; Caden Stoops 1-4, 2 RBI; Owen Hendrix H, R, SB.
Game 2: TC West (7-3) — Mike Healy (WP) 4 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Gillespie 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R; Kelsey SV, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K; Robertson 2-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB; Healy 2 BB, 2 R; Gillespie RBI, R; Stoops 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB; Hendrix 2-2, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, 2 R, SB; Griffiths 2-4, 2 RBI; Kelsey 2-4, R.
Glads drop a pair on road
Muskegon Mona Shores 13, TC St. Francis 0: TCSF — Single hits by Harrison Shepherd, Jack Prichard (2B), Tyler Thompson, Matthew Kane.
Jenison 8, TCSF 2: TCSF — Prichard 2-3, RBI; Shepherd H, R; Braxton Lesinski 1-2, BB; Thompson H, R; Aiden Reamer 1-3.
Blue Devils take two of three
Gaylord 4, Marquette 3: Gaylord — Isaac Hopp (WP) 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R; Luke Enders 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Torino Lamerato 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K; Brennan Radulski RBI; Hopp RBI; Ethan Ford 2 RBI, R.
Gaylord 9 Ogemaw Heights 5: Gaylord — Noah Vanderveer (WP) 4 IP, 3 ER; Lucas Green 2 RBI; Louden Stradling RBI, R, SB; Vanderveer 2 BB, RBI, 2 R; Hopp 2 RBI, 2 R, BB.
Alpena 7, Gaylord 5: Gaylord (9-5-1) — Stradling 3-3, 2 R, SB; Enders 2B, RBI, R; Will Bethuy 2-2, RBI, SB, BB; Ford RBI.
Birm. Seaholm 7 12
Cadillac 0 1
Game 1: Cadillac — Dawson Farve 5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 7 K; Kaleb McKinley 1-3; Connor Larr 1-3; Miles Maury 1-3; Drew Kornacki 1-2.
Game 2: Cadillac (5-7) — Kornacki 2-2, 2B, R; Kaidan Westdorp 2-1, RBI; McKinley 1-2.
Elks split games at Frankfort tourney
Elk Rapids 8, Frankfort 0: Elk Rapids — Chase DeArment (WP) 6 IP, 8 K, 1 H, 0 R; Alex Barber 2-3, RBI, 2 R, SB; Braden Fluty 2-3, 2 R; DeArment 2-3, RBI, R; Cooper Moore 2-4, 2 RBI; Andrew Staley 1-3, RBI; Jayden Hresko 1-4, RBI, R, 2 SB; Frankfort — Rocco Anhalt 1-2.
Sault Ste. Marie 14, Elk Rapids 5: Elk Rapids (4-4) — Fluty 5 H, 2 R; Dominic Fortuna RBI; Alex Barber 2 H, RBI; DeArment 3 H, RBI; Carter Velliquette H, RBI; Brendan Shockley 1-3, RBI, R; Staley 2 H, RBI, R, SB; Moore SB, R.
Sault Ste. Marie 9, Frankfort 4: Frankfort (4-2) — Rylan Lewis 2-3, 2 RBI, R, 4 SB; Fletcher Anderson 1-3, RBI; Luciano Carrella 1-2, R; Weston Jowett 1-3, R; Logan Lewis 2 BB, SB.
Kingsley drops two games
Bad Axe 4, Kingsley 2: Kingsley — Justin Grahn 3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 K; Zach Middleton 4 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 7 K; Riley Inthisone 2-3; Gavyn Merchant 2B, RBI, R; Middleton 2-3; Eli Graves H, RBI.
Rogers City 14, Kingsley 9: Kingsley (2-3-1) — Grahn 2 RBI, R, BB, SB; Graves 4 SB, RBI, 2 R, H; Riley Pierce 3-3, 2 RBI, R, 2 SB; Landon Durkin 1-3, 2 RBI, R, SB; Middleton H, 2 SB, R; Bode Belias 1-1, RBI; Inthison H, 2 BB, R.
Boyne splits with Rudyard, Alpena
Boyne City 7, Rudyard 3: Boyne City — Kacey Gray (WP) 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Gavin Hewitt HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, 2 SB; Brown 1-2, RBI, SB; Connor Rajkovich 1-3, R, SB; J Paquette 1-2, RBI; Jacob Johnson BB, SB, R.
Alpena 13, Boyne City 1: Boyne City (1-5) — Rajkovich 1-2, RBI, SB; Mason Wilcox 1-2, R.
Kalkaska 0-2 at Montague
Montague 13, Kalkaska 3: Kalkaska — Chris Gay 1-2, SB; Landen Hart 2-3, RBI, R, SB; Robert Dent 1-2, RBI, 2 SB; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzalez 2-3, R; Evan Hardy 2-3, RBI; Hayden Allen BB, SB, R.
Whitehall 8, Kalkaska 4: Kalkaska (1-6-1) — Gay 3-4, 2B; Tim Anderson 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B, R; Hart 2-4, R, SB; Dent 1-3, SB, 2 R; Hardy 2-3, RBI.
Charlevoix 12 14
Hastings 2 1
Game 1: Charlevoix — Bryce Johnson (WP) 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 7 K; Emmett Bergmann 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 7 K; Patrick Sterrett RBI, R, 3B; Owen Waha 2B, 2 R, SB, BB; Aiden Speigl 1-2, RBI, 2 BB, 2 R; Ryan Pearl 2-4, 2B, RBI, R; Johnson 1-1, RBI, R, BB; Bergmann 2-3, 2 R.
Game 2: Charlevoix (8-1-1) — Waha (WP) 2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 4 K; Hunter Lemerand 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Troy Nickel 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Speigl 3 R, 3 BB, 3 SB; Pearl 2-3, 2B, 2 RBi, 3 R; Waha 2-4, 2 RBI, R; Dylan Clapp 2B, 2 RBI, R; Jack Jarema 3-4, 2 RBI, R, SB; Sterrett 1-3, BB, 3 SB, 2 R.
SOFTBALL
TC Central 9 3
Grand Ledge 1 6
Game 1: TC Central — Camryn Craig (WP) 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 12 K; Cate Heethuis 2-5, 3B, 2 RBI, R; Izzy Covert 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Katelyn Gaylord 1-3, R, BB, 3 SB; Rylea Beamish 1-2, 2R, 2 BB; Daisie Brewer 1-2, RBI, R, BB; Craig 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI, R; Grace Cary 2 BB, R.
Game 2: TC Central — Hannah Fellows RBI; Covert RBI, R, BB, SF; Heethuis BB, R; Beamish 1-1, R; Evie Nowicki 1-1.
Hudsonville 7 10
TC West 1 0
Game 1: TC West — Autumn McSawby HR, RBI, R; Taylor Williams H.
Game 2: TC West — Piper Cavanaugh 2-3, 2B; Delaney Witkop 2B; Williams H.
Gaylord goes 3-0 downstate
Gaylord 5, Novi 3: Gaylord — Avery Parker (WP) 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 8 K; Braleigh Miller 2-3; Alexis Shepherd 1-3, R; Jayden Jones 1-3, R, SB; Aubrey Jones 2 BB, SB, 2 R; Alexis Kozlowski 1-3, R, SB; Addison Wangler RBI.
Gaylord 5, Howell 0: Gaylord — J. Jones (WP) 4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 5 ; Abby Radulski 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K; Miller 2-4, R, 2 SB; Parker 3-3, RBI, R; J. Jones 1-3, RBI, 2B; Taylor Moeggenberg 1-1, HR, 2 RBI, R; Kennedy Wangler 1-2, R, BB, SB; Kozlowski 2B, R, BB.
Gaylord 10, Anchor Bay 0: Gaylord (10-0) — Aubrey Jones (WP) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K; Radulski 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K; A. Jones 3-4, HR, RBI, 3 R; J. Jones 2B, 3 RBI; Radulski HR, 2 RBI, R; Alexis Shepherd 2-2, 2B; Moeggenberg 1-2, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB; Hali Lenartowicz 1-2, R; K. Wangler 3B, 3 RBI, R; Parker H, R, SB.
Elk Rapids wins Frankfort tourney title
Frankfort 4, Sault Ste. Marie 3: Frankfort — Sage Myers (WP) 6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 K; Kinzee Stockdale 2-3, 2B; Sammy Tester 2-3, RBI; Keiara Pettengill 2B, 2 RBI;
Elk Rapids 7, Frankfort 2: Elk Rapids (7-1) — Rhielynn Skrocki (WP) 6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 12 K; Reagann Merchant 3-4, RBI, R; Skrocki 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Violet Sumerix 2B; Ryleigh Yocom 2-3, 3B, RBI, R; Haleigh Yocom 2-4, 2 R; Ashley McCann 3-3, RBI; Madeline Espinoza R; Frankfort (5-1) — Myers 2-2, 2B, RBI, R; Elli Tiesworth 2-3, RBI; Ava Meyer 1-2, R, 2B.
Elk Rapids 11, Sault Ste. Marie 5: Elk Rapids — Merchant (WP) 4 IP, 3 H, 2 K; Skrocki 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K; Merchant 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Skrocki 3-4, RBI, 3 R, 3 SB; McCann 2B, 3 RBI, BB; R. Yocom 3-4, RBI, 4 R, 4 SB; H. Yocom 2-4, 2 R, SB; Brooke Fluty 2 BB, R, SB.
Boyne City 2-2 at home tournament
Boyne City 22, Rudyard 11: Boyne City — Delaney Vollmer (WP) 4 UP, 5 H, 4 K; Sadie Kroondyk 3-3, 2B, 6 RBI, 4 R, BB; Savannah Kroondyk 3-4, 4 RBI, 3B, 2 R, SB; Lucy Uy 1-3, RBI, R, 3 SB; Addy Cosier 1-3, 2 R, 2 SB; Vollmer 2 BB, R, SB; Katelyn Dittmar 3-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Sophie Franckowiak 2-3, 4 R; Karli Hayden 1-1, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI.
Ogemaw Heights 4, Boyne City 0: Boyne City — Sav. Kroondyk 2-3, 2 SB; Uy 1-3.
Boyne City 7, Cheboygan 7: Boyne City — Dittmar 3-3, 3 RBI; Franckowiak 2B, 2 RBI; Hayden 2-2, RBI, 2 R; Uy 2 BB, SB, R.
Boyne City 20, Rudyard 0: Boyne City (4-5-1) — Vollmer (WP) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K; Sav. Kroondyk 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Uy 2 H, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Cosier 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Vollmer 2-4, R; Dittmar 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Franckowiak 1-2, 3 RBI, BB, 2 R; Maggie M 2-3, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Morgan E 3-3, 6 RBI, 2B, 3B, 2 R.
Stags drop two in tournament
Linden 6, Kingsley 3: Kingsley — Allie Hawkins 2-3, R; Grace Lewis 2-3, R; Hannah Grahn 2-4, 2B, RBI, R; Jaden Sinkes 1-4, RBI; Alyssa Hamilton 2B, RBI; Maddy Chappel 2-3.
Beal City 13, Kingsley 3: Kingsley (3-5) — Hawkins 2 H; Ashley Folkersma H, RBI; Sierra Billiau 2B, RBI, R; Abby Scarbrough 2B; Chappel RBI.
Charlevoix 20 12
Hastings 2 2
Game 1: Charlevoix — Kylie Dorst (WP) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 K; Mary Lentz 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 K; Avery Kita 2-4, 3 RBI, R, 2B, 3B; Anna Kemp 1-2, 3 R, 2 HBP; Dorst 3-4, 3 RBI, 2B, SB, 3 R; Danielle Mason 2-2, 3 R, 2 BB; Haiydin Bissell 2-4, 2 RBI, 3 R; Emma Meadows H, RBI, 2 R; Lentz 2-3, 3 RBI, 3 R; Macey McKeown 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Delaney Boehm 3 RBI.
Game 2: Charlevoix (6-4) — Dorst (WP) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 8 K; Kita 2-4, 2 RBI, 3 R; Kemp 3-4, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 R; Dorst 3-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Mason RBI; Meadows 3-3, R; Lentz 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Boehm 2-3, 2 R; Aaliyah Hoag RBI, HBP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.