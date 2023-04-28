EAST JORDAN — What a show East Jordan put on Thursday, sweeping Harbor Springs 23-0 and 17-2. Skylar Barnett and Caydence Kenney combined for a no-hitter in game one.
The first game lasted three innings as the bats were on fire for the Red Devils. Lizzie Pop exploded for a grand slam and a triple. Lillian Stone got a single, double, and two RBI.
When Barnett wasn't pitching, she ended the day at the plate with a single and two RBI.
The bats continued their ways in game two, exploding 12 runs in the second inning. With the run support, Sydney Guerriero and June Kirkpatrick dominated the mound. Guerriero struck out three and walked one. Kirkpatrick struck out three and walked four.
Kirkpatrick and Guerriero combined for five RBI at the plate. Kailyn Kent got herself a single and an RBI; Elliona Leaman got a single and two RBI.
"This was a nice sweep," Red Devils head coach Meg Kitson said. "It was great to get all the girls a lot of playing time, and it was nice to get a couple of conference wins."
The Red Devils hope to continue their hot play when they face Traverse City St. Francis on Monday. The Rams travel to Charlevoix on Monday.
BASEBALL
TC Central 8 10
Kingsley 0 4
Game 1: Traverse City Central — Nick Van Nes (WP) 4 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Donnie Meyer (SV) 3 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K; Reed Seabase 2 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, BB; Josh Klug R, H, 2 RBI.
Game 2: Traverse City Central — Drew Rokos (WP) 5.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, BB, 6 K; Seabase 2 R, 4 H, 3 RBI; Josef Meyer 2 R, 2 H, RBI.
TC West 10 4
Sault Area 4 3
Game 1: Traverse City West — Maverick Richard (WP) 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 5 K; Tristan Simrau (SV) 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, K; OwenQu Hendrick 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI; Ian Robertson R, H, RBI.
Game 2: Traverse City West — Mike Healy (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K; Quinten Gillespie 2 H; Robertson R, H, RBI, BB, HR; Richard 2 H, 2 RBI.
TC St. Francis 4 8
Boyne City 2 9
Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Sam Wildfong (WP) 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 12 K, 2 BB; Charlie Olivier H, R, 3B; Aiden Reamer H, 2B, 4 RBI
Game 2: Boyne City — Mason Wilcox (WP) 2.2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Gavin Hewitt R, H, 3B, 3 RBI; Connor Rajkovich R, 2 H, 2 RBI; Owen Hewitt R, H, 2B, 2 RBI.
TC Christian 10 8
Buckley 0 3
Game 1: Traverse City Christian — Andrew Pavwoski (WP) 5 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 10 K; Reece Broderick 2 R, 3 H, 2 RBI; Coby Bilderback R, H, 2 RBI; Malachi Willis 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 2B;
Game 2: Traverse City Christian — Broderick (WP) 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, BB, 12 K; Pavwoski 2 H, 3 RBI; Nixon Diemer 2 R, 2 H, RBI.
Benzie Central 9 9
Mancelona 2 8
Game 1: Benzie Central — Steve Barron (WP) 6 IP, 2H, 2R, 0 ER, 10K; 2 RBI; Dakota Dawson RBI; Cael Katt H; Alberto Lopez RBI;
Game 2: Benzie Central — Lane Sanchez 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5K; Dan Wallington 2B, RBI; Jacob Gillison 2B, RBI; Barron 2 RBI; Dawson 2 RBI; Wyatt Noffsinger 2 RBI.
Charlevoix 8 3
Elk Rapids 3 0
Game 1: Elk Rapids — Chase DeArment 3 RBI; HR.
Kalkaska 7 1
Grayling 2 0
Game 1: Kalkaska — C Gay (WP) 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; H Allen H; R Dent R, H, SB, RBI; L Hart 3 R, H, 2B 2 BB; R Synder 2 R, 2 H, BB; T Anderson H, 3 RBI, 3B;
Game 2: Kalkaska — T Anderson (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5K; L Hart 2 H; C Gay 2 H.
Bear Lake 7 13
Suttons Bay 4 4
Game 1 — Bear Lake: Zach Griffis (W) 2.0 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Myles Harless 2 R, H, RBI, 2 BB; Cole Merrill R, 2 H, RBI, 2B; Ethaniel Ruiz R, 2 H, RBI.
Game 2 —Bear Lake: Myles Harless (WP) 1.1 IP, H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Ethaniel Ruiz 2 R, H, 2 RBI, 2B; Zach Griffis R, H; Travis Hughey 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI; Cole Merrill R, H, 2 RBI, 2 BB.
SOFTBALL
TC Central 6 4
Kingsley 3 0
Game 1: Traverse City Central — Cameron Craig 6 IP, H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 13K; Izzy Covert R, 2 H; Cate Heethuis RBI; Katelyn Gaylord 2 R, 2 H, RBI; Heather Fellows 2 H, RBI, 2B.
Game 2: Traverse City Central — Audrey Williams (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 9 K; Grace Cary R, 2 H, 2B; Craig 2 H; Fellows R, H, 2 RBI, 2B; Evie Nowicki H, RBI.
TC St. Francis 15 9
Boyne City 3 0
Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Kensley Thorpe (WP) 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 8K; Maggie Napont R, 3 H, 3B, SB, 2 RBI; Allee Shepherd 2 R, 2, H, 2B; Brooke Meeker 2 R, 2 H, SB 2 RBI; Leah Simetz 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI , BB; Zoey Jetter 3 R, 3 H, RBI; Reese Jones R, 2 H, 2 2B 2 RBI; Hunter St. Peter R, 2 H, RBI;
Game 2:Traverse City St. Francis — Simetz (WP) 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Napont R, 2 H, SB, 2 RBI; Shepherd R, 2 H; Sophie Hardy R, 3 H, 2 RBI; Claudia Harris R, 2 H, RBI;
Buckley 13 11
TC Christian 5 2
Game 1: Buckley — Kayla Milarch (WP) 4 IP, H, 5 R, ER, 6 BB, 6 K; Addisen Harrand 2 R, 3 H, RBI; Abbie McIntyre 2 R, H, BB; Taylor Matthews R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 2B, SB.
Game 2: Buckley — Maddie Chilson (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 0 BB, 14 K; Allie Brimmer 2 R, 2 BB; Maddie Chilson 2 R, H, 2 BB, 4 RBI.
Mancelona 3 10
Benzie Central 1 3
Game 1: Benzie Central — Grace Heiges 2B; Autumn Wallington H;
Game 2: Benzie Central — Mya Heinz 2 H, 2 RBI. Heiges 2B;
Elk Rapids 8 19
Charlevoix 4 1
No stats reported.
Grayling 18 7
Kalkaska 6 0
Game 1: Grayling — Katelyn Kanary (WP) 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; 2 R, 5 H, 2 RBI; Anna Wood 3 R, 2 H, 3 RBI; Mandy Andrews 2 R, 3 H, 3 RBI; Cali D'amour 2 R, H, 2 RBI, 2B, SB.
Game 2: Jessica Campbell (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K; Jillian Hartman R, 2 H, RBI, 2B; Madi Williams 2 R, H, RBI, 2B.
Frankfort 8
Mason CC 1
No stats reported.
Suttons Bay 18 17
Bear Lake 3 7
Suttons Bay: Amelia Kempf (WP) 4 K; 3B, 2B, 1H, 7R; Mya Kohler: 1-2B, 2H, 4R; Bekka Grant: 1H, 6R; Isabelle Feringa: 2H, 4R; Natalee Anderson: 2H, 3R; Liliana Hernandez: 1H, 2R; Paige Porter: 1H, 2R; Isabelle Porter: 1-2B, 2R; Eli Marshall 2R; Journey Braden: 1R
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
