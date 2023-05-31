TRAVERSE CITY — What a start to the first round of districts for Benzie Central's Dakota Dawson, as he finished the night going 3 for 3 with 4 RBI to help his team edge out Traverse City St. Francis, winning 7-6 to advance the tournament semifinals against Manton.
St. Francis had a moment in the game to jump out front, but the arm of Dan Wallington kept his team in front. Wallington earned the win, striking out seven and allowing five hits and six runs over 6.1 innings.
Wyatt Noffsinger was awarded the save after going in to secure the final two outs.
Wallington also went 2 for 2 at the plate with three runs. Tegan Chicky finished 3 for 4 with a stolen base.
The Huskies take on Manton in the district semifinals Saturday at Traverse City Christian.
BASEBALL DISTRICTS
Elk Rapids 9
Boyne City 1
Elk Rapids: Chase DeArment (W) 7 IP, 6 HA, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Braden Fluty R, H, RBI, BB, 2 SB; Jayden Hresko R, H, 2 SB; Dominic Fortuna 3 R, 2 H, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, SB.
Grayling 4
McBain 2
Grayling: Corbin Allen (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, H, RBI, BB, 2 SB; Cole Dickie (S) 2 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, RBI; Jacob Hartman H, RBI.
Joburg 7
Mio 4
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Rily Mcvannel (W) 6 IP, 8 HA, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K, H, 2 R, 2 SB; Benny Lindbert R, 3 H, 2 2B, 2 RBI, SB; Colin Basinski R, H, 2B, RBI; Rylan Rosso R, 2 H, RBI, SB; Will Boden H, 2 SB.
SOFTBALL DISTRICTS
Gaylord 15
Petoskey 0
Gaylord: Avery Parker (W) 3 IP, 3 HA, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Aubrey Jones HR, 2 R, 2 H, 3 RBI; Braleigh Miller 2 R, 2 H, 2 2B, RBI; Taylor Moeggenberg 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI.
Ogemaw Heights 15
Cadillac 0
Cadillac: Kaylee Combs H.
Kalkaska 8
Charlevoix 0
Kalkaska: Michelle Michelin (W) 7 IP, 5 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Claire McDaniel 4 R, 3 H, 2 SB; Brooklyn Whiteford R, H, 3B, 2 RBI, SB; Annie Ponstein R, H, RBI.
Kingsley 7
Manton 0
Kingsley: Grace Lewis (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 11 K; Hannah Grahn 3B, R, RBI; Alyssa Hamilton R, 2 RBI; Maddy Chappel R, 2 RBI.
Suttons Bay 8
Mesick 6
Suttons Bay: Amelia Kempf (W) 7 IP, 9 HA, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, 4 SB; Natalee Anderson 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI; Paige Porter 2 H, RBI.
Lake Leelanau SM 9
Forest Area 1
No stats reported.
Atlanta 10
Gaylord SM 0
No stats reported.
BASEBALL
TC West 8 13
Kingsley 12 0
Game 1: Traverse City West — Quinten Gillespie 2 H, 3 RBI, BB; Ian Robertson H, RBI, BB; Owen Hendrix 2 R, 3 H, 2 2B, BB.
Game 2: Traverse City — Hendrix (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 3 H, RBI; Maverick Richard R, 2 H, 2 RBI, BB; Robertson 2 R, H, RBI, BB; Gillespie 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI; Caden Stoops 2 R, H, RBI, BB.
TC Central 6
Glen Lake 1
Traverse City Central: Josh Klug (W) 2 IP, 1 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 4 K, H, 3B, 3 RBI; Owen Dawson 2 H, RBI; J.J. Dutmers 2 H, RBI; Reed Seabase 2 H.
East Jordan 17 1
Pellston 14 4
Game 1: East Jordan — Eli Burns (W) 2 IP, 1 HA, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, K; Korbyn Russell 2 R, 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SB; Hunter Cesaro 2 R, 2 H, 2B, RBI, 4 SB; Brenden Aenis R, H, RBI, 2 SB; Ethan Thomas 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI.
Game 2: East Jordan — Thomas (W) 2.1 IP, 2 HA, R, 0 ER, 0 BB, K; Ben Reid 2 R, 3 H, 2 RBI, Russell 3 R, 3 H, 2B, 3 RBI.
Gaylord 11 6
Cadillac 10 4
Game 1: Gaylord — Will Bethuy (W) 3.2 IP, 5 HA, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, K; Aidan Locker 2 R, 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 SB; Louden Stadling R, H, 3 RBI.
Game 2: Gaylord — Locker (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, R, ER, 0 BB, K; Bethuy H, 2 RBI; Ian Hopp H, 2 RBI, 2B; Stadling H, 2 SB.
Mancelona 5 2
Onaway 2 6
Game 1: Mancelona — Jason Kihn (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Jason Naumcheff R, H, HR, 3 RBI.
Charlevoix 11 8
Harbor Springs 0 0
No stats reported.
Montague 8 12
Manistee 0 4
No stats reported.
Marion 5 14
Frankfort 0 6
no stats reported.
SOFTBALL
TC Central 10
Glen Lake 0
Traverse City Central: Audrey Williams (W) 2 IP, 1 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Camryn Craig 2 IP, 6 K, 0 HA, 0 R, 0 BB; Rory Miller 1 IP, 0 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Ava King R, 2 H, 2 RBI, BB, Heather Fellows 2 R, 2 H, RBI; Katelyn Gaylord H, 2 RBI.
Grayling 6 8
Rogers City 11 6
Game 1: Grayling — Lauren Hartman 3 R, 3 H, 2B, 2 RBI, BB; Katelyn Kanary H, 2B, 2 RBI; Mandy Andrews R, 2 H, 2B, RBI, SB.
Game 2: Grayling — Cali D'Amour (W) 6 IP, 9 HA, 6 R, ER, 3 BB, 2 K; 3 R, 3 H, HR, RBI, 3 SB; Jessica Campbell 2 R, 2 H, 3 RBI.
Joburg 16 22
Pellston 0 0
Game 1: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Jayden Marlatt (W) 4 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K, 2 H 4 R 2 BB; Reagan Sides 3 H, 3 RBI, 3R, BB;
Game 2: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Chloe Ferguson (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, K; Jocelyn Tobias 4 H, RBI 4 R; Marlatt 3 H, HR 6 RBI, 3 R.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.