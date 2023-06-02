FRANKFORT — No 13 innings this time, but a triple crown instead.
Onekama outlasted Frankfort 11-4 Friday to win a Division 4 softball district championship on the Panthers’ home field, giving three Portagers an uncommon distinction.
Hailey Hart, Ava Mauntler and Carly Bennett each held up three fingers while posing for photos after the game, each representing a district title. The trio were on Onekama’s volleyball, girls basketball and softball teams that each won district championships, thus the triple crown.
(tncms-inline)1664752058921107456[0](/tncms-inline)
“That’s what we’ve been working for since we got our first one,” said Hart, a freshman who picked up pitching wins in both contests. “Us all being on the same team throughout the seasons, it just builds our friendship. It’s just so great to do with them.”
Last year, the Portagers and Panthers played a 13-inning district final that Onekama won 13-8 on its own field.
Hart struck out six in five innings in a 10-2 win over Brethren to start the day. She then fanned six in seven frames against Frankfort.
Bennett had a double and a run against the Panthers, while playing on her eighth district championship team in her four-year prep career. Mauntler — an eighth-grader starting at catcher on varsity — almost hit for the cycle against Frankfort, going 3-for-5 with a home run, triple and single, driving in two runs and scoring three.
As soon as the team finished celebrating with the district trophy, they raced to the dugout to FaceTime foreign-exchange students Cami Cerrutti and Kiara Grilanda, who were on the team, but had to return home before the playoffs started.
Heather Zielinski, Julia Lapp and Mauntler each drove in two runs against Frankfort, while Hart and Aleah Blackmore both batted in a run. Zielinski and Hart doubled.
Zielinski and Karmen Warden each drove in two runs on two hits against Brethren. Mauntler, Zoe Edmondson and Cheryl Showalter also drove in runs.
Maddy Biller and Sella Estes each had two hits for the Bobcats. Biller doubled and Estes drove in both Brethren runs.
Hart, who started on varsity last year when Onekama advanced to its first state quarterfinal, scored four runs from the leadoff spot in districts this season
“I just feel like we can do it again,” Hart said. “If we keep our heads up just like we did today, we’ll do great again.”
Frankfort (16-13) earned a spot in the finals with a 19-2 win over Bear Lake. Sage Myers hit her second home run of the season, as well as striking out six over five two-hit innings for the win. Kinzee Stockdale doubled twice, tripled and drove in three, while Evelyn VanTol plated three runs and Kylee Manning, Emma MacKenzie, Darby O’Grady and Myers each had one RBI. Manning, O’Grady and Elli Tiesworth each doubles, while all three of VanTol’s hits were two-baggers. Alex Rineer drove in both Bear Lake runs.
Manning drove in two on three hits against Onekema, while VanTol had an RBI and Stockdale doubled among two hits.
The Portagers (14-14-1) host regionals June 10, taking on Holton in the noon game after Lake Leelanau St. Mary plays the winner of this Saturday’s Central Lake district at 10 a.m. June 10.
SOFTBALL
LL St. Mary picks up 25th win, district crown
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 2, Buckley 1 (8 innings): LLSM — Jenny Morio (WP) 8 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 14 K; Audrey Smith 2-4, R; Chloe Hendrick 2-3, 3B, game-winning run in 8th; Cathryn Mikowski H, RBI; Buckley (15-5) — Maddie Chilson (LP), 7.2 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 13 K; Taylor Matthews 3-3, 2B; 1 H each by Chilson, Abbie McIntyre, Kayla Milarch, Amaya Kaufmann; Avery Matthews RBI; Ashlynn Kine R.
Glen Lake 20, Suttons Bay 4: Glen Lake — Paige Flores (WP) 2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Annabelle Roach 3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Olivia Mikowski 4-4, hit for cycle, HR, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI, 5 R; Jessie Pugh 3-5, 4 RBI, 2 3B, 2B, 4 R, SB; Chloe Crick 2-4, RBI, R; Shea Staley RBI; Flores 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R; Roach 1-2, RBI; Grace Noonan 4-4, 2 RBI; Tila Shimek 1-1, 2 R; Emma DePuy 2-4, R; Suttons Bay — Amelia Kempf 3-3, R, RBI; Hannah Gordon H, RBI; Natalee Anderson 2H, R; Liliana Hernandez R, H; Izzi Feringa H; Isabelle Porter R.
Lake Leelanau S. Mary 10, Glen Lake 4: LLSM — Morio (WP) 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 14 K; Hendrick 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, R; Mikowski H, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Leah Fleis H, RBI, R, SB; Morio 2-4, RBI, R; Della Bunek H, RBI; Amelia Dunham 2-3, 2 R; Delana Kirt 1-3, 2 R; Smith 1-3, R, SB; Glen Lake (20-14-1) — Mikowski 1-4, 2 RBI, R; Pugh H, 2 R, 2 SB; Roach 2-3.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (25-6) move on to the June 10 regional at Onekama, facing off against the winner of Saturday’s district at Elk Rapids.
Grayling wins D3 district title
Grayling 8, Tawas 1 (at Houghton Lake): Grayling — Jessica Campbell (WP) 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 K; Cali D’Amour 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K; D’Amour HR, 2 RBI, R; Anna Wood 3B, 2 R; Campbell H, 2 RBI, R; Kaelyn Kanary 2-4, RBI; Lexi D’Amour 2-4, RBI; Lauren Hartman 2B, RBI, 2 R.
Grayling 10, Houghton Lake 3: Grayling (26-10) — C. D’Amour (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 12 K; Campbell 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K; Jesse Menard 2-4, 3 RBI; C. D’Amour 2B, 3 RBI, R; Wood 2-4, 2B, R; Campbell 2-4, RBI, 2 R, 3 SB; Harman 2-2, RBI, 2 R; Kanary 2-3, RBI, 2 R; L. D’Amour 2-4, RBI, R; Mandy Andrews H, R.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (26-10) move on to regionals June 10 at Elk Rapids against the winner of the Elk Rapids district this Saturday that includes the host Elks, Mancelona, Kalkaska and Boyne City.
BASEBALL
Glen Lake wins 11th straight district title
Frankfort 7, Suttons Bay 4: Frankfort — Rocco Anhalt (WP) 7 IP, 4 ER, 4 K; Anhalt H, 2 RBI, R; Rylan Lewis 1-4, R, 2 SB; Logan Lewis 2 SB, 2 R, 2 BB; Fletcher Anderson 1-3, R, SB; Simon Kramer 1-3, RBI, R, SB; Aiden Evans RBI; Luciano Carrella H, RBI; Aiden O’Dwyer BB, R; Suttons Bay (9-19-1) — Lucas Gordon 2 RBI, 2B, SB; Tyler Porter 2-4; Sean Shananaquet 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Zachariah Raphael 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Nick McCormick H, RBI.
Glen Lake 12, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 2 (5 innings): Glen Lake — Cooper Bufalini (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, 9 K, 0 BB; Benji Allen 3 H, 2 RBI; Neil Ihme 3 H, 2 RBI; Sean Galla 2B, RBI; LLSM (6-18-1) — Jack Glynn 1-2, RBI, SB; Cody Couturier 1-2, R, SB; Pieter Hamilton 1-2, R, SB; Eli Kelenski SF, RBI.
Glen Lake 13, Frankfort 1 (5 innings): Glen Lake — Allen (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, 9 K; Galla 2 H, 3B, 4 RBI; Allen 2 H, 3B; Michael Galla RBI 2B; Frankfort (11-16) — Anderson 2-2, 3B, R; Kramer H, RBI; Weston Jowett 2B.
UP NEXT: he Lakers (29-7) return Wednesday to Frankfort for a regional semifinal against Marion.
Mesick falls in district championship game
Mesick 14, Buckley 4 (at Marion): Mesick — Carter Simmer (WP) 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K; Ashtyn Simerson 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 K; Connor Sisson 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 3 SB; Caleb Linna 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Simmer 4-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Ben Parrish 2-2, 2 BB, 3 R, 3 SB; Simerson RBI, 2 BB, R; Ben Humphreys 2 RBI, R, BB; Copper Ford 2-5, RBI, 2 R, SB; Cody Linna RBI, R; Buckley — Tyler Milarch 2-4, R, SB; Landon Kulawiak 2B, RBI, R; Coy Breithaupt RBI; Josh Long H, BB, 2 R, 2 SB.
Marion 15, Forest Area 0: No stats reported.
Marion 19, Mesick 3: Mesick (21-10) — Ca. Linna 2-2, 2 R, 2 SB; Sisson 1-1, RBI, R; Parrish H, SB; Simerson RBI; Ford BB, SB.
Bear Lake takes district crown
Scores (at Brethren): Bear Lake 7, Manistee Catholic 1; Bear Lake 15, Brethren 0 (4 innings).
Bear Lake: Cole Merrill (G1 WP) 6.1 IP 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 14 K; Myles Harless 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Zach Griffis (G2 WP) 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K; Ethaniel Ruiz 4-7, 3B, 2 R, SB; M. Harless 5-7, 4 RBI, 5 R, 4 SB; Kaden Forward 2-6, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Grady Harless 1-4, 2B, 3 R; Elijiah Ruiz 2-5, 3 RBI, R; Gabe Aguilar H, RBI, 2 R, SB; Merrill 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 4 SB; Griffis 4-6, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB; Travis Hughey 2-7, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (18-9-1) move on to Wednesday’s regional at Muskegon West Michigan Christian against the winner of WMC’s district that plays Saturday and includes Muskegon Catholic, Holton, Montabella and WMC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.