GAYLORD — Spring Arbor University sent a coach to a North Shore Volleyball game to get a look at Traverse City St. Francis’ Brenna Poole.
Poole ended up playing at Aquinas, but the Cougars surely didn’t come away from the trip empty-handed.
SAU assistant coach Richard Bradstreet noticed another player standout at that game — Gaylord middle blocker and right-side hitter Mikenna Kwiatkowski.
“He usually takes a trip up north at least once a year,” Spring Arbor head coach Betsy Martinez said. “He definitely saw her potential.”
Kwiatkowski committed to Spring Arbor after a career with the Blue Devils that resulted in two all-Big North Conference selections. She held a virtual signing ceremony over Skype so family and friends could join in.
“I guess I caught their eye and they started talking to my mom on the sidelines,” Kwiatkowski said. “Then they stayed in contact.”
The 6-foot-tall Kwiatkowski’s height obviously drew attention, but the Gaylord senior has a variety of talents that also raised an eyebrow with SAU.
“She’s a really powerful player,” Martinez said. “I’m really excited about her. She’s really competitive, and she’s got those intangibles. She’s got a lot of different gifts and talents. Volleyball is going to be a big part of her experience, but she’ll be able to do a lot at SAU.”
She sang the national anthem with teammate Kylie DeLaRosa at Blue Devils home games, holds a 3.40 grade-point average and made an impression right away with the Cougars team on her Feb. 20 on-campus visit.
That happened to be her 17th birthday, and the team took her out to dinner at Steak ‘n Shake.
“The campus is beautiful,” Kwiatkowski said. “I think I was always going to be the person to go to a bigger campus, but to walk around there was great.”
She also received interest from Grand Valley, Saginaw Valley, Hope, Alma, Aquinas, Southern Maine and Michigan-Dearborn.
Kwiatkowski said singing the anthem before games wasn’t a distraction, but actually helped get her more up for the contest.
“It did help,” she said. “We already had people cheering for us and our teammates would congratulate us, so we felt confident after that.”
Kwiatkowski is part of a six-player recruiting class that includes one transfer to Spring Arbor. She’s one of three attackers, along with two defensive specialists and a setter.
“We’re looking to continue to tap into that northern Michigan talent pool in coming years,” Martinez said.
As a one-sport athlete, Kwiatkowski played much of the year between Gaylord High and North Shore, with her parents shouldering much of the load of driving up to two hours to practice three times a week.
“The sacrificed so much of their time,” Kwiatkowski said. “All of the drives and all the tournaments. It all adds up.”
