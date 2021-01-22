DETROIT — The Detroit Mercy women’s basketball program has decided to cancel the remainder of its season due to allegations against its head coach from players.
The Detroit Free Press reported Thursday that they received a letter signed by 14 players and their parents alleging player mistreatment and potential NCAA violations by first-year head coach AnnMarie Gilbert.
Gilbert was also responsible for infractions when she was with Eastern Michigan University previously and put the Eagles into probation.
The letter stated the players have been suffering ”emotional, mental and physical abuse under the leadership of their head coach AnnMarie Gilbert.”
The players and parents outlined several major infractions committed by the coach prompting the shut down from the athletic department and administration.