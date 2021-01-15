Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.