PETOSKEY — Part One of the Battle of the North goes to Traverse City.
Part Two happens in three weeks.
A trophy for a game dubbed the “Battle of the North” came back from Northmen Stadium in Petoskey with the Traverse City-based Northern Michigan Wolves after a 38-20 semi-pro football victory over the Petoskey-based Northern Michigan Panthers.
The game at Petoskey’s Northmen Stadium featured a lot of defensive touchdowns, load of penalty flags, a boatload of jawing between the teams and took well over three hours to complete.
“It really is just because we all have so much love for each other, to be honest,” Wolves head coach Emilio Bocardo said. “I know everybody on that team and they’re brothers to me just as much as the team that I have in my locker room right now. So it’s a it’s a love-hate relationship, but we make it work.”
Many of the Panthers played used to play for the Wolves before the first-year Panthers started up.
The Wolves and Panthers clash again July 18 in Traverse City.
The Wolves also received some late additions in the form of several former players who re-joined the team when their other semi-pro teams decided not to play this season.
Brothers Jon and Josh Craven combined for three interceptions and three touchdowns for the Wolves. Jon had three picks one receiving TD and Josh scored a pair of TDs through the air.
“With the whole quarantine, there’s really no football downstate and I have ties up here,” Jon Craven said. “I come up here all the time. Pablo (Bocardo) reached out and said, ‘Hey, man, trying to put a good team together,’ and I said, ‘Hey, my brother and I would love to come up and play.’”
Several hundred fans gathered for the game, mostly social distancing in groups in the stands, although face masks were few and far between. The football game itself was impossible to social distance, and both teams conducted a handshake line after the contest.
The Panthers led 6-0 on an early Zac Blake fumble recovery after a botched punt snap.
The Wolves evened it up several minutes later on an Alex Brown fumble recovery following a sack.
On the sidelines, Wolves receiver Zach Noren told teammate Dylan Teeples, “ ‘I’m so happy. Catching that ball again felt so good.”
Pawloski found Josh Craven for a 27-yard TD pass for a 12-6 lead with 12:23 left in the second quarter that the Wolves wouldn’t relinquish. Holsey James, another Wolves player who came back after downstate teams canceled seasons, scored on a fumble-recovery TD, as three of the game’s first four scores came via defense. James added an interception later in the second quarter.
“Fundamentals killed us, a lot of fundamentals,” Panthers head coach Matt Barnes said. “Not much practice time, though. COVID stuff and everything going on, so hopefully these guys get it together.”
Michael Radle found Darron Munson for a 54-yard TD strike with 1:10 left in the opening half, and David Huff picked off a pass as time expired to keep the Panthers within a score at 18-12.
Pawloski hit Max Chalmers over the middle for a 24-yard TD pass and a 24-12 third-quarter lead, and then Pawloski connected with Josh Craven for the second time, with Pawloski tacking on the conversion run for a 32-12 advantage.
The former Traverse City West quarterback found Jon Craven on a 15-yard slant for a 32-12 bulge with 1:18 left in the third.
Radle hit Mitch Larkins for a 15-yard TD pass, with the 6-foot-4 Traverse City Christian grad following up on the score by dunking the ball over the goal posts for the game’s final score with 13:37 remaining.
“I could dunk in high school, but it was excessive celebration,” Larkins said. “Here, we have a little bit more freedom. I want to kind of like trademark that.”
The Panthers host the Albion Warriors at 4 p.m. July 4 at Northmen Stadium, while the Wolves host the Battle Creek Assassins next Saturday at 5 p.m., tentatively scheduled at Traverse City East Middle School.
