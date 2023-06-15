ROCHESTER HILLS — Joe Juszczyk of Dearborn Heights, a touring professional golfer playing one tour or another for 13 years, came home to Michigan to win the biggest check of his career.
The 36-year-old journeyman shot a closing 2-under 69 and finished two shots clear of the field at 12-under to win the Michigan Open at the Katke-Cousins Course at Oakland University Golf & Learning Center on Thursday.
“I’ve won tournaments before but nothing that meant this much,” he said just before receiving the $18,000 first-place share from the largest purse in the 106-year history of the state championship, $122,500.
Grand Valley State University golfer Charles DeLong, the leader by one shot over Jusczcyk starting the final round, shot a closing 72 and tied for second at 10-under with mini-tour golfer James Holley, who shot 67. DeWitt, the recent Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the best player in NCAA Division II, was the low amateur of the championship.
Tyler Copp finished fourth after a 70 for 9-under, and Otto Black of Brighton, 2021 Tournament of Champions winner, moved up to fifth with a closing 65 for 8-under.
Juszczyk, who has status on PGA Tour Canada, said playing mini-tour events and chasing the PGA Tour dream is tough, and joked that he thinks about giving up the road every winter.
“It’s a tough road, especially if you can’t handle the failures along the way and just be patient,” he said. “I’ve worked at being patient. Seriously though, I have thought about quitting a handful of times since I was 28 or 29, but I’m a golfer and I keep going.”
Jusczcyk kept going Thursday. He and DeLong traded the lead or were tied for the lead through the final round. It turned in Jusczcyk’s favor when he saved pars after missing the greens on Nos. 13 and 14 and DeLong missed the greens at Nos. 14 and 15 and couldn’t save pars.
Juszczyk said he is not a scoreboard watcher and wasn’t sure where he stood throughout the round.
“I just try to keep my head down and keep playing,” he said. “I have to take care of my business, and if that’s good enough, it’s good enough.”
It was good enough for his biggest check by $3,000. The previous was $15,000 from a tournament in Brainerd, Minn., in 2019.
“This will pay a lot of bills,” he said. “It’s great to win my state open and its great they have Hall Financial and the other sponsors to make it possible. Oakland University, the course, everybody here, it was great and it was a great week for me.”
