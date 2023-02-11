TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Trojans senior captain Owen Dawson ended his senior night by completing his first hat trick of the season with no time left to spare.
Dawson’s final goal at Howe Arena happened during a Trojans (13-7-3, 7-1 Big North) power play during the last seconds of the third period to put a stamp on a successful senior night by winning 7-2 against Rochester United (12-9-2).
“It feels pretty good to end the night with a bang,” Dawson said with a smile. “It was my first hat trick of the season, so I haven’t felt this in a while,”
Dawson put the Trojans up 2-0 with two goals in the first period. The two goals occurred during a Trojans’ 5-on-3 power play that Dawson took advantage of.
Trojan seniors Koen Burkholder and Cam Peters assisted on his first goal. Sophomore Luke VanderRoest and freshman Graham Peters helped with his second.
“It’s great to see our teammates succeed,” Burkholder said. “He’s one of my best friends on the team, and to see him do that is awesome. It’s nice to see him have a great season.”
Dawson completed his hat trick with three seconds to spare. After scoring his final goal at Howe, he skated right to the bench with a big smile.
Aside from hat tricks, the Trojans got 37 shots on goal and contributions from their defense that held Rochester to nine total shots on goal.
The Trojans’ stout defense held Rochester to four shots in the first period and two in the second. Trojan senior goalkeeper Brady Faille had a quiet night with just seven saves.
Burkholder and Dawson credited the defense for their efforts throughout the game.
“We had a lot of guys blocking shots and sacrificing their bodies, so it was good to keep the shots down,” Dawson said.
TC Central head coach Chris Givens said the team started a little slow but was able to pick it up.
Rochester forward Jack Myers tacked on their first goal with five seconds to go in the first period, but the Trojans controlled the rest of the game.
After seven seniors got introduced during the first-period intermission, Burkholder didn’t waste any time in the second by tallying in his 24th goal of the season and helping extend the Trojans’ lead to 3-1.
Rochester United answered back with its final goal of the night.
The Trojans splashed three more goals in the second to put the game out of reach. Trojan senior Hunter Folgmann added to the lead with his 11th goal of the season.
TC Central sophomores Luke Weaver and Arthur McManus scored goals to push the lead to 6-2. Weaver’s fourth goal on the season happened off a power play
“Once they got in the groove, both units have worked the puck around pretty well,’” Givens said. “It’s going to be huge in the playoffs. To see they are working around the ice and taking the open shots when they get it is a positive at this point.”
The Trojans have a date with Gaylord on Wednesday, then a potential Big North Conference championship against at Alpena on Friday.
“That’s where you want to be at the end of the season,” Givens said. “Coming down to your last game and still being in the hunt for the conference championship. So we have a lot to play for next week.”
TC Central is a game behind Alpena for first place after losing to them 4-1 earlier in the season.
