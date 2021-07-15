TRAVERSE CITY — Wyatt Danilowicz earned one of just 18 statewide spots on the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association's Dream Team.
The Traverse City West junior left-hander is one of just six juniors and only five pitchers on the team that includes all divisions.
Danilowicz posted gaudy numbers this season for the Titans, batting .415 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 36 runs, a dozen doubles and three triples.
His pitching stats jumped out even more, as the Louisville commit allowed only nine hits in 63.2 innings and struck out 153 on the way to a 0.44 earned-run average and 0.628 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched).