TRAVERSE CITY — Wyatt Danilowicz doesn’t move for anybody.
He doesn’t have to.
All the video-game numbers the Traverse City West star puts up, one stands out when one dives into the stats.
He was plunked 23 times this season.
“I just don’t move,” Danilowicz said. “I don’t think it’s intentional. I just crowd the plate and don’t move.”
Danilowicz, who repeats as the Record-Eagle’s Baseball Player of the Year after winning the honor in 2021, is already in school at the University of Louisville. He’s taking classes to start on his business administration degree and working out with the team as he recovers from tendonitis in his elbow.
He was hit by pitch 10 times as a junior.
“This year was more than normal,” West head coach Matt Bocian said. “It seemed like they were trying to pitch him inside and not let him extend his arms.”
Danilowicz said a slow start this season resulted from trying to do too much.
“I changed things and was like, ‘I have to have fun to help our team win,’” Danilowicz said. “I did that, and things got rolling.”
Many of Danilowicz’s stats declined a bit from a crazy junior season that saw him put up almost unbelievable numbers. Still, his senior season was one most players only dream of.
In 2022, he hit 17 doubles, drove in 26 runs, scored 30 times and stole 14 bases with a .482 batting average. On the mound, Danilowicz posted similar dominating numbers, striking out 118 batters in 54.1 innings with a 0.77 earned-run average and 0.994 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched).
He finished his Titans career as the school’s all-time leader in career strikeouts (288), ERA (0.56), on-base percentage (.600) and batting average (.438) and season records in strikeouts (170) and ERA (0.40). Keep in mind he missed his entire freshman season with a knee injury after making varsity out of camp and then saw the 2020 season wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If he was healthy his freshman year and we didn’t have COVID, he would have put up some numbers that never would have been broken,” Bocian said. “It’s exciting to see what the future holds for him.”
That on-base percentage comes in large part from such a high batting average, but also from getting plunked 33 times in two seasons and drawing another 53 walks, giving him more combined than hits (85).
“He’s also a very good defensive first baseman,” Bocian said. “He made a lot of plays there that helped his teammates out.”
Danilowicz is one of 16 incoming freshmen on the Louisville baseball team. The Titans left-hander topped out at 94 miles per hour during the spring prep season, but he hasn’t thrown since the season ended.
A PO — pitcher only — now, Danilowicz and the Cardinals are slated for a 2024 spring trip to the Dominican Republic.
“I’m very glad I had all those coaches in high school,” Danilowicz said. “They prepared me for everything I go through now.”
DREAM TEAM
Charlie Peterson, TC St. Francis, Sr., P
Kalamazoo College commit led all area players in runs batted in with 39, batting .522 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 37 runs, 12 steals and a 1.509 OPS (on-base plus slugging, which was second among all area players). Also third among all area pitchers in strikeouts with 117, posting a 0.74 ERA, 14-2 record and allowing under 10 earned runs for the season as the Gladiators’ NO. 1 pitcher. Hit .522 with runners in scoring position.
Josh Klug, TC Central, Jr., P/1B
Louisville commit drove in 24 runs and scored 34 for the Trojans, cracking 11 doubles, four triples and a home run and stealing 22 times. Pitching numbers are almost identical to Danilowicz, as Klug went 8-1 with a 0.78 ERA, 0.741 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 54 frames. Notched two saves and limited opponents to a .110 average.
Tommy Reid III, East Jordan, Sr., P/SS
Led all area pitchers with 130 strikeouts and posted a 1.07 ERA, 0.871 WHIP, 9-3 record and .151 batting average against across 72.1 innings. Just as dangerous at the plate, hitting five home runs and driving in 37 runs (second among area players), with nine doubles, three triples, 37 runs, 16 steals and a .527 batting average.
Jake Griffis, Bear Lake, Sr., P/SS
Hit a massive .597 for the Lakers, driving in 30 runs and scoring 33 on 10 doubles, four triples and 25 steals. Pitched to a 7-2 record, 2.48 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 53.2 innings.
Preston Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr., OF/2B Making his third Dream Team appearance this season, Marlatt bounced back from a football injury to have a stellar season, hitting .408 with 31 RBI, 52 runs, 26 steals (only caught once), 14 doubles, six home runs (led the area) and 24 walks. Threw 35 innings with 59 strikeouts, a 6-2 record, 3.00 ERA and a .177 batting average against.
Sam Reynolds, TC West, Sr., P/SS Combined with Danilowicz to give the Titans the best 1-2 pitching punch in the area. Went 8-0 in 51.2 innings with 69 strikeouts and a 0.95 ERA and 0.987 WHIP. Also batted .351 with 10 doubles a home run, 23 RBI, 30 runs and 11 steals.
Troy Nickel, Charlevoix, So., SS
Broke the Charlevoix single-season school record with 38 stolen bases. He also hit .394 with 29 runs, 14 RBI and a .495 on-base percentage.
Gavin Hewitt, Boyne City, Jr., 3B/P
Second among all area players in steals with 42, in addition to hitting .406 with 35 runs scored, six doubles, a triple and 13 RBI. Only caught stealing once all season. Struck out 29 in 29 innings as a pitcher.
Evan Douglass, Kingsley, Sr., P/OF
Posted a 0.97 career ERA and .394 batting average at Kingsley over three varsity seasons (sophomore season canceled by COVID). Hit .403 this season with an area-leading 45 steals (99 career) and a home run. Gave up only one earned run in 41.1 innings this season for a 0.17 ERA, striking out 61 and walking only six. Selected as Northwest Conference MVP for second straight year.
Caleb Stuck, Charlevoix, Sr., C
Drove in a run a game, logging 26 RBI in 26 games, along with 33 runs, 21 steals, 21 walks, 12 doubles and a triple. Committed to Hope College for football.
Kaden Jewett, Boyne City, Sr., SS/P
Double trouble for opponents, Jewett put up numbers in every hitting category, batting .355 with eight doubles, two triples, four homers, 29 steals, 23 RBI and 21 runs. As a pitcher, he struck out 56 in 45 innings (57% of those were caught looking) for a 2.64 ERA.
Hugh Periard, Suttons Bay, Sr., OF/C One of the area’s top base-stealing threats, he ended the season with 41, adding in a .397 batting average, 24 RBI, 34 runs, six doubles, two triples and a home run. He also walked 15 times this season, earning first-team all-Northwest status.
Eli Graves, Kingsley, So., OF/P
First-team all-Northwest Conference player at utility, he hit .548 in league play and .440 overall. Drove in 18 runs, scored 28 and added six doubles, two triples and a home run. Stole 24 bases on the season. Led the Stags in average, hits, doubles, RBI and extra-base hits.
Connor Simmer, Mesick, Sr., OF
Class valedictorian hit .490 for the Bulldogs with seven doubles, 31 runs, 18 RBI and 25 steals. Only struck out three times this season, and played in the Summer Classic.
Aaron Bess, Boyne City, Sr., CF/P His 34 steals (only caught once) were the sixth-most among all area players. First-team all-Lake Michigan pick hit .381 with 28 RBI, 32 runs, nine doubles, five triples and a home run. Struck out 122 (second among area players) across 60.2 innings for a 1.39 ERA and 0.791 WHIP, getting 48 batters to strike out looking.
Mateo Gokey, Glen Lake, Sr., IF/P
First-team all-Northwest Conference pick batted .412 this season and helped the Lakers to the Final Four as a junior. Drove in 20 runs, scored 29 and collected six doubles, a triple and a home run. Stole 13 bases and walks 27 times.
Kolton Horn, Petoskey, Sr., C Northern Michigan’s lone representative in the coaches association’s all-star game at Comerica Park, Horn hit .491 with 30 RBI, 20 runs and 14 doubles. Committed to play at Concordia.
Connor Ciolek, Glen Lake, Sr., OF
All-Northwest Conference outfielder batted .413 and walked 22 times this season as an on-base machine. Drove in 19 runs, scored 33 and logged 17 steals, eight doubles, a triple and a home run.
Will Dawson, TC Central, Sr., C Led all area players in runs batted in with 44, the only player to top 40. Batted .364 and pounded out 10 doubles, three triples and three home runs. Scored 16 runs. Playing hockey next year in the North American Hockey League.
Caleb Linna, Mesick, Jr., 1B/C/P
Hit a monstrous .596 this season from the Bulldogs’ leadoff spot. Scored 31 runs, stole 44 bases, scored 32 runs and drive in 18. Only struck out four times all season.
Colin Basinski, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr., C
Tied for fourth in runs batted in among all area players with 36, the Cardinals backstop cranked 10 doubles and two home runs. Also stole 15 bases and scored 36 runs with a .405 batting average at the all-Ski Valley Conference catcher.
Brock Broderick, TC Christian, Sr., OF/P
Finished his senior campaign with the same batting average (5.13) as his freshman brother in the same season. Hit eight doubles, drove in 25 runs, scored 29 more and stole five bases. Played in both the Summer Classic baseball and basketball all-star games.
Parker Shuman, Petoskey, Sr., OF
Capped his Petoskey career with a great senior season, hitting .347 with 36 RBI, 30 runs and a 1.108 OPS. Second-team all-Big North pick had nine doubles, two triples and an area-best six home runs this season.
Josh Groves, TC St. Francis, Sr., CF Just always seemed to be on base, reflected in his 45 runs scored. Drew more walks (17) than strikeouts (16) for a .418 on-base percentage. Stole 24 bases (only caught once), with three doubles, a triple and a home run. First-team all-Lake Michigan pick.
Kelan Pletcher, Ellsworth, Jr., SS
Led all area players in all four batting percentage categories — batting average (.625), on-base percentage (.710), OPS (1.668) and slugging percentage (.958). Put up 18 RBI, 12 runs in only 24 games to earn first-team All-Northern Lake Conference selection.
Reed Seabase, TC Central, Jr., OF Second among all area players in run scoring with 50 (to Marlatt’s 52), Seabase was a force for the Trojans. Stole 41 bases as one of the area’s top thieves as well. Added a .393 batting average, 21 RBI, 10 doubles and four triples to snag first-team all-Big North status.
Ben Van Nes, TC Central, Sr., P
Struck out 75 in 66 innings of work for the Trojans as one of the top pitchers in the area. Posted a 7-3 record, 1.17 earned-run average, 1.091 WHIP and .201 batting average against to earn second-team all-Big North Conference honors (the BNC only picks two pitchers to first team, and those were Danilowicz and Klug).
Tom Reid Jr., East Jordan (Coach of the Year) Put the Red Devils right in the thick of the Lake Michigan Conference race. While the Devils ended up 21-15 overall and 7-7 in the LMC, they played TC St. Francis to 3-1 and 1-0 scores, split with Boyne City in the regular season and topped Charlevoix in districts.
