TRAVERSE CITY — You may not know the name Wyatt Danilowicz yet.
The University of Louisville sure does.
And those following high school baseball in northern Michigan, it's likely they will soon enough.
The Traverse City West sophomore verbally committed to the baseball power after knee surgery forced him to miss his freshman season.
"It was like a dream come true," Danilowicz said. "I can't believe it happened. I've always had my eye on Louisville."
The Cardinals are a baseball powerhouse, currently ranked No. 3 nationally in Division 1. Louisville made five College World Series appearances under coach Dan McDonnell over the last 13 seasons, plus 12 NCAA Regional appearances, eight NCAA Super Regional berths and 10 conference championships.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound left-handed pitcher had left knee surgery for osteochondritis dissecans, or OCD, last March 6 and missed his freshman year at West after making varsity.
"I was very bummed," Danilowicz said. "I worked very hard to be on varsity as a freshman.
After seeing some tape, Louisville invited Danilowicz to a camp, and recently offered him a scholarship.
"Over my career, I've been blessed to have some very good pitchers and he adds another to that list," Traverse City West baseball coach Matt Bocian said. "I'm excited to see what he can do."
The hard-throwing lefty also plays travel baseball for Diamonds in Grand Rapids under coach Billy Peterson, a 16U team ranked No. 8 in the state.
Danilowicz can hit 88 mph with his four-seam fastball, and also gets good run on his two-seamer. He's also armed with a curveball and change-up. He said a goal is to have his fastball at 90 mph by the end of the high school season.
Danilowicz will be part of a deep Titans pitching staff, along with senior Andy Soma, juniors Luke Robertson and Collin Flansburg and sophomore Sam Reynolds. He'll have senior catcher Luke LaCross, who committed to Muskegon Community College, to throw to.
"I'm just looking forward to a good season with the boys this year," Danilowicz said. "We have a good group of guys. I hope to bring my talent and help be a leader on the team."
Over the last 13 years, Louisville produced 38 All-Americans and saw 84 Cardinals players selected in the MLB Draft.
