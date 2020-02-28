CURLING

Scores

TC Curling Club winter league weekly results

Retooled def. Wild Sullys, 8-1

Bitter Ends def. Rock Whisperers, 7-3

Rockin' the House def. Curling Misfits, 4-3

Whiskey Rocks def. B.I.B.S., 11-3

Granite Asylum def. Rock Pile, 6-1

Sticks and Stones def. SoFo MoFos, 6-4

Baby Got Tap Back def. Cheesy Curlers, 8-3

Numb Thumbs def. OK Broomers, 9-2

House Crashers def. Skips and Stones, 7-4

Dudes With Stones def. D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F., 6-4

Stone Mongers def. Curl Jam, 10-2

Easy Sliders def. While My Broom Gently Sweeps, 6-5 (skip rocks)

3 Curls and the Hammer def. Worry Free International, 5-3

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you