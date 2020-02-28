CURLING
Scores
TC Curling Club winter league weekly results
Retooled def. Wild Sullys, 8-1
Bitter Ends def. Rock Whisperers, 7-3
Rockin' the House def. Curling Misfits, 4-3
Whiskey Rocks def. B.I.B.S., 11-3
Granite Asylum def. Rock Pile, 6-1
Sticks and Stones def. SoFo MoFos, 6-4
Baby Got Tap Back def. Cheesy Curlers, 8-3
Numb Thumbs def. OK Broomers, 9-2
House Crashers def. Skips and Stones, 7-4
Dudes With Stones def. D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F., 6-4
Stone Mongers def. Curl Jam, 10-2
Easy Sliders def. While My Broom Gently Sweeps, 6-5 (skip rocks)
3 Curls and the Hammer def. Worry Free International, 5-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.