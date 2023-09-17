FRANKFORT — A week ago, Ella Gaylord and Paul Gerhart sat beside Betsie Lake in Frankfort with their eyes and minds locked in on what awaited them seven days later. Now, those days have passed and Sunday — the day — is here, bringing with it a journey of 70.3 miles through the water and on land.
“The nerves are really starting to sink in right now, and I’m really questioning if I’ll be able to do this,” said Gaylord, who is competing in her first Frankfort Ironman on Sunday. “I’ve gone over distance in my training, but I’m wondering if I can do all of this together. I’m just trying to lock in and think positive things to encourage myself. I’ve done all the right things, and I’m strong enough to do it.”
Turning back is not much of an option for the 18-year-old first-timer and the now 36-year-old Gerhart, who is jumping — quite literally — into his third Frankfort feat of endurance. By the time some Record-Eagle readers are pouring over these words Sunday, both Gaylord and Gerhart likely will either be in the waters of Betsie Lake for their 1.2-mile swim, on their bicycle for their 56-mile ride along M-22, or pounding the pavement for their 13.1 half-marathon run through Frankfort and Elberta.
Gerhart, the self-admitted “glutton for punishment,” said there are certainly mixed feelings battling each other — mainly trepidation and excitement — heading into the event. But taking on such a monumental task is all about “getting to know your body and discovering what it can do.”
“There’s different extreme things people do in life to attain a certain reward and satisfaction — a ‘high’ if you want to call it that,” Gerhart said. “For me, going through this whole event and pushing myself to the limits brings with it a certain joy when you hit those walls and then push through.”
Adrenaline coursing through his body is what helps push Gerhart through.
The father of two felt that adrenaline building inside him as he biked from his house Sunday morning to the Ironman starting docks on Betsie Lake just a hundred or so yards east of the Betsie Shores Public Library, coming upon the throngs of people made up of 1,800 competitors and hundreds more of spectators and volunteers.
Gerhart said the scene looks as if it is straight out of a movie.
“It’s really exciting to be at the epicenter of all of this,” he said.
Despite her nerves, Gaylord is also feeling the excitement of what lies ahead. After all, this sort of event is right in the Benzie Central alum’s wheelhouse.
During her time at Benzie, Gaylord was a star athlete in cross country and track as well as alpine and Nordic skiing. Gaylord has also been a regular in the North American VASA and the White Pine Stamp Nordic ski races, and she won a Nordic skiing state championship as part of the Crystal Community Ski Club.
“I’ve been an endurance athlete most of my life,” Gaylord said. “This kind of sport is just my lifestyle — to do long, hard, suffering workouts.”
She credits her CCSC coaches — Beth Major, Tim Furbacher, Karen Kirt and Hunter Steinkamp — who have been part of the “all-hands-on-deck” rigorous training of the 18-year-old.
“I wouldn’t be doing this if not for them,” Gaylord said. “I wouldn’t be the athlete I am if not for them. Beth gave me all of the tools that I needed to get here, literally. The bike that I trained on, the bike clothes that I wear, the wetsuit came from Tim, the bike shoes. All of that along with the coaching and advice has been unbelievable.”
Gaylord feels well-prepared going into Sunday because every question she peppered at her coaches was kindly met with answers and encouraging words.
“Before I even signed up, I was like, ‘I need to know this, this and this. How does the transition work? How should I train? What equipment do I need to have? How should I eat and sleep and recover? How does this and that work?’’ Gaylord said. “I asked them so many questions before I even started training so I would know everything that I wanted to know going into it.”
Gerhart — who joined the CCSC coaching staff this season and is lovingly known as “Nordic Dad” — gives the coaching foursome a great deal of credit, too.
“What they’ve done to encourage both of us is just incredible. They’ve been so inspiring,” Gerhart said. “I can just imagine how much they inspire youth for cross-country skiing with how much they’ve inspired a 36-year-old for the Ironman.”
Major, Furbacher and Kirt have all completed Ironman competitions in the past. Furbacher is a multi-time Ironman while Major finished the Frankfort Ironman in 2021 and Kirt did the same in 2022.
Major said that Gaylord’s “indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment” will propel her forward as she “stands on the brink of an extraordinary journey,” adding that she and the other coaches as well as the entire community are “inspired by her determination and vigor.”
“Our Nordic team motto is ‘Be Bold!’ and Ella is embodying that motto to her core,” Major said.
Major also lauded Gerhart for his incredibly intense training regimen that included him going beyond a full Ironman — by mistake.
Earlier this summer, Gerhart swam 2.4 miles at Platte Point before biking for 112 miles up to Lake Leelanau and into Leland, Cedar and Maple City. He then ran around Crystal Lake in a thunderstorm that saw him finish a full marathon plus the accidental addition of two miles.
As Gerhart recounted this massive endeavor of insane physical achievements along with the happy accident of running 28.2 miles instead of a marathon’s 26.2, he can’t help but smile.
“It’s brought me so much joy,” he said. “I didn’t know how I’d feel, and I was intimidated by the swim because it was my longest distance ever swimming. But it actually went really well and was the smoothest it’s ever been. It all just went so well.”
Gerhart said he started getting cramps during the cycling portion and knew that he still had a full marathon ahead of him. Fortunately, Gaylord was there as a running buddy for eight of the first 13 miles to help encourage him.
“I knew it was going to be tough and that I had to dial it back,” Gerhart said. “But I went through a lot of lulls when I was really sore and really tired. I could feel it in my tendons and all of the wear on the ends of my muscles, but I knew I couldn’t stop. I had to just do it.”
Gerhart admitted he might have trained too much and “dialed it back” the final two weeks leading to Sunday.
“There is actually very little you can do to get stronger in the final two weeks, but there is a lot you can do to hurt yourself,” Gerhart said. “But if I do something light and active, then I’m good. Motion is the potion. Letting blood flow through there and get all the bad stuff out of there.”
Gerhart said his training methods are “unconventional,” and he learned a great deal from Gaylord as they have been on this journey together.
“There was a lot of winging it before,” Gerhart said. “Now, in year three, I feel like I’m finally starting to understand the structure of training.”
And — just for fun — Gerhart added his 15-month-old daughter, June, to his training regimen, which turned out to be a positive for both him and his wife, Janel.
“I discovered that putting June in a stroller and going for a run was a great way to give mom a break,” he said. “I started doing that, and it became a big part of training. If I was running, I was almost always running with her. Now, I’ll bike on the trail with her in the trailer, and it provides kind of a resistance training pulling all of that weight.”
“Haven’t figured out how to swim with her yet,” Gerhart joked. “Quite a ways off on that one still.”
Gaylord suggested getting a small boat that he could pull, eliciting a laugh from Gerhart as well as a moment in which he almost considered it.
Gaylord has taken a mental approach to her physical training in preparation for what likely will be the most difficult endurance challenge she’s ever faced in her young life.
“It’s such an incredible feat to accomplish; and I thought that if I just put in the work and do the training, that I could do it,” Gaylord said. “Just to be able to say that you’ve done something like this is just crazy.”
Despite her confidence going into the event, Gaylord was quick with an answer when asked if the monumental task placed in front of her is intimidating.
“Oh, absolutely,” she said. “As I get closer to the race, it’s kind of hitting me that I have to run/swim/bike 70.3 miles in one day.”
During training, Gaylord would just break up those distances into small parts.
“I’d tell myself, ‘OK, I’ve done two miles and I’ve got 12 to go. And if I do two more or three more, I’ve got less than 10,’” she said. “I just think about one thing at a time. I do the swim, then that’s done and I don’t have to think about it anymore. And when I’m doing the bike, I can’t think about the run coming up. I have to just focus on the bike and make it through that. And after that, I just have to take it bit by bit.”
Bishop Desmond Tutu once said that there is only one way to eat an elephant — one bite at a time. Why anyone would want to eat an entire elephant is a completely different question, but the metaphor still seems apt.
Gaylord has a 70.3-mile-long elephant that she’ll be dining on come Sunday, and she hopes to finish the last bite in five-and-a-half hours.
“I’m so excited to do it because I enjoy this sport so much,” she said. “The runner’s high, the triathlete’s high, the feeling of doing something hard and being in that moment of ‘This really sucks, but I’m going to do it and I’m going to finish it because I’m stronger than I know.’”
Gaylord said she is “absolutely terrified,” but there was a hint of glee in her voice when she made that admission.
“I have no idea what doing all of this in one day is going to feel like,” she said. “There are so many different variables, and it could go so many different ways — and I am scared because I don’t know what will happen. But then I tell myself that I’ve done the work to get here and I can do it.”
Both Gaylord and Gerhart know one thing for sure, and that is that both will use every last ounce of energy to cross the finish line.
“You have to push it because if I get to the finish line and I feel great, that means I could have gone harder,” Gerhart said. “I should be suffering and in agony at the end.”
The suffering and agony begins at 7:50 a.m. Sunday when the men’s pro swim kicks off followed by the women’s pro swim 10 minutes later.
