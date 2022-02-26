TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis’ student section double-dipped a pair of victories Friday night, thanks to the Bay Reps.
The Gladiator student faithful were able to depart from Friday night’s hockey game after the co-op hockey team took a 3–0 lead into the second intermission.
If the Reps hadn’t scored two second-period goals, decisions may have been harder for the St. Francis fans split between their hockey and boys basketball teams’ games.
Instead, the Reps extended a 1-0 lead after the first period into a much more manageable three-score lead a period later. The Reps eventually won the game 4-0 against Traverse City West to advance to next Tuesday’s Division 1 regional championship game in Muskegon
“We had the game a little bit earlier,” Reps head coach Mike Matteucci said of the 6 p.m. puck drop. “They could get here for a part of it at least, so it was good support.”
The Gladiator basketball team topped Boyne City 58-41 to wrap up an undefeated Lake Michigan Conference slate.
The Reps face a surprise in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. regional final at Lakeshore Sports Centre in Muskegon is a bit of a surprise. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (8-17) upset No. 6 Rockford (16-8-1) by a 2-1 margin Friday night.
The Reps (15-10-1) are 5-1 in February, taking a big hit in their last game almost a week ago against Division 3 No. 7 Midland Dow 8-1. That setback dropped the Reps out of the Division 1 top 10 rankings, going into the postseason ranked No. 11.
TC West dropped five of its last six to end the season 13-14-1.
The Reps outshot the Titans 46-15, including 13-1 to start the game before Grant Lucas put the Reps on board 18 seconds into a power play with 7:16 left in the first period. Thomas Boynton-Fisher and Ethan Coleman picked up the assists on Lucas’ team-leading 13th of the season.
The Titans still hung around and had a prime opportunity to tie it up on a roughing power play. That generated only one shot on goal.
Just over four minutes later, Riley Pierce snuck a shot past Mason West to the high blocker side for an unassisted goal — his seventh of the season — and a 2-0 lead.
Tyeson Griffore cut through the crease 24 seconds later and got past West’s for his ninth goal of the season and a 3-0 lead.
Jason Kihn added the Reps’ fourth goal, as a high third-period shot deflected past West, who stopped 42 shots on the night. Jagger Smith drew an assist on the goal.
“He played phenomenal. He played great again,” West head coach Jeremy Rintala said. “They buzzed us all night; and without Mason, it would have been way worse than the scoreboard.”
Kihn’s goal was his second of the season and first since Nov. 26 for the only Mancelona player on the co-op team.
“We were just working better as a team this time, getting pucks deep,” Kihn said. “Everybody is working toward the same goal of being the best for the team that they can be.”
Friday’s outcome avenges a 2-1 loss to West just after Christmas, a game in which West’s top line of Michael Shermerhorn (47 points), Tyler Esman (40) and Meyers (26) did all the Titans’ scoring. The Reps bottled up that top line Friday, rolling three lines (and sometimes a fourth) at them throughout the game to West’s two.
“They didn’t give us any space at all,” Rintala said. “They’re going to be tough to beat for anybody if they play like that. ... We’ve played a lot of highly ranked teams this year and they’re every bit as good as any of them.”
The Titans lose Schermerhorn, Esman, Jack Burzynski, Antti Virolainen and Drew Moeggenborg to graduation, but they return a large portion of a young team.
“Guys like Schermerhorn and Esmann and Burzynski that have been with us for four years, they played their hearts out,” Rintala said. “But there’s only going to be one team that ends the season with a happy feeling.”
The last playoff meeting between the Reps and Titans went into overtime back in 2018, with West winning 5-4.
The Reps won 2-1 in the seventh OT in 2014, and the two battled two a 2OT 3-2 Reps win in the 2016 Scott Miller Memorial Tournament during the regular season.
The Reps have only four senior skaters on the team.
“We’ve grown quite a bit,” Matteucci said. “We had a young group up front, and they just needed time. Not taking any anything away from West beating us earlier. They are a hard-working team. When you play West, that’s going to be a battle.”
Hathaway stopped all 15 shots he saw for his fourth shutout of the season.
