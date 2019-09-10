PREP X-C
State rankings
MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
Super 10 Boys (school - division)
1. Ann Arbor Skyline - D1
2. Salem - D1
3. Brighton - D1
4. Hartland - D1
5. Dexter - D1
6. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1
7. Saline - D1
8. Grand Rapids Christian - D2
9. Haslett - D2
10. Romeo - D1
Super 10 Girls (school - division)
1. East Grand Rapids - D2
2. Traverse City Central - D1
3. Northville - D1
4. Saline - D1
5. Hart - D3
6. Petoskey - D2
7. Salem - D1
8. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1
9. Frankenmuth - D2
10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - D2
Division 1 Boys
1. Brighton
2. Dexter
3. Ann Arbor Skyline
4. Clarkston
5. Ann Arbor Pioneer
6. Salem
7. Hartland
8. Saline
9. Romeo
10. Northville
11. Grandville
12. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
13. Milford
14. Lowell
15. Detroit Catholic Central
Honorable mention: Saginaw Heritage, Traverse City Central, Rockford, Zeeland West, Port Huron Northern.
Division 1 Girls
1. Traverse City Central
2. Northville
3. Saline
4. Ann Arbor Pioneer
5. Salem
6. Holland West Ottawa
7. Plymouth
8. Rockford
9. DeWitt
10. Brighton
11. Bay City Western
12. Troy
13. Traverse City West
14. Portage Central
15. Fenton
Honorable mention: Okemos, Romeo, Temperance Bedford, Flushing, Caledonia.
Division 2 Boys
1. Fremont
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. Haslett
4. Otsego
5. Chelsea
6. Dearborn Divine Child
7. St. Johns
8. Yale
9. Sparta
10. Flint Powers Catholic
11. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
12. East Grand Rapids
13. St. Clair
14. Lansing Catholic
15. Allendale
Honorable mention: Linden, Goodrich.
Division 2 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Petoskey
3. Frankenmuth
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
6. Spring Lake
7. Cadillac
8. Plainwell
9. Dearborn Divine Child
10. Lansing Catholic
10. Flint Powers Catholic
12. Otsego
13. St Johns
14. Warren Regina
15. Mason
Honorable mention: Freeland, Marshall, Fremont, Bloomfield Hills Marian, Linden.
Division 3 Boys
1. Hanover Horton
2. Grandville Calvin Christian
3. Pewamo Westphalia
4. Charlevoix
5. Traverse City St. Francis
6. Hart
7. Benzie Central
8. St Louis
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
10. Shepherd
11. Saugatuck
12. Harbor Springs
13. Caro
14. Montrose
15. Leslie
Honorable mention: Bloomingdale, Ithaca, New Lothrop, McBain.
Division 3 Girls
1. Hart
2. Shepherd
3. Grandville Calvin Christian
4. Pewamo Westphalia
5. Clare
6. Benzie Central
7. Ithaca
8. McBain
9. Traverse City St. Francis
10. Boyne City
10. St Louis
12. Harbor Springs
13. Roscommon
14. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
15. Kent City
Honorable mention: Charlevoix, Saugatuck, Byron, Manton, Hanover Horton.
Division 4 Boys
1. Breckenridge
2. East Jordan
3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
4. Carson City Crystal
5. Concord
6. Unionville Sebewaing
7. Petoskey St. Michael
8. Morrice
9. Mayville
10. Webberville
11. Lawrence
12. Montabella
13. Mason County Eastern
14. Deckerville
15. Saranac
Honorable mention: Dansville, Bridgman, Hillsdale Academy, Glen Lake.
Division 4 Girls
1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
3. East Jordan
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Fowler
6. Bridgman
7. Hudson
8. Carson City Crystal
9. Pittsford
10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
10. Battle Creek St. Philip
12. Owendale Gagetown
13. Glen Lake
14. Allen Park Cabrini
15. Harbor Beach
Honorable mention: Kalamazoo Christian, Frankfort, Beal City, Clarkston Everest Collegiate.
