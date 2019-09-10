X-C pic
BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

PREP X-C

State rankings

MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

Super 10 Boys (school - division)

1. Ann Arbor Skyline - D1

2. Salem - D1

3. Brighton - D1

4. Hartland - D1

5. Dexter - D1

6. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1

7. Saline - D1

8. Grand Rapids Christian - D2

9. Haslett - D2

10. Romeo - D1

Super 10 Girls (school - division)

1. East Grand Rapids - D2

2. Traverse City Central - D1

3. Northville - D1

4. Saline - D1

5. Hart - D3

6. Petoskey - D2

7. Salem - D1

8. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1

9. Frankenmuth - D2

10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - D2

Division 1 Boys

1. Brighton

2. Dexter

3. Ann Arbor Skyline

4. Clarkston

5. Ann Arbor Pioneer

6. Salem

7. Hartland

8. Saline

9. Romeo

10. Northville

11. Grandville

12. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

13. Milford

14. Lowell

15. Detroit Catholic Central

Honorable mention: Saginaw Heritage, Traverse City Central, Rockford, Zeeland West, Port Huron Northern.

Division 1 Girls

1. Traverse City Central

2. Northville

3. Saline

4. Ann Arbor Pioneer

5. Salem

6. Holland West Ottawa

7. Plymouth

8. Rockford

9. DeWitt

10. Brighton

11. Bay City Western

12. Troy

13. Traverse City West

14. Portage Central

15. Fenton

Honorable mention: Okemos, Romeo, Temperance Bedford, Flushing, Caledonia.

Division 2 Boys

1. Fremont

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Haslett

4. Otsego

5. Chelsea

6. Dearborn Divine Child

7. St. Johns

8. Yale

9. Sparta

10. Flint Powers Catholic

11. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

12. East Grand Rapids

13. St. Clair

14. Lansing Catholic

15. Allendale

Honorable mention: Linden, Goodrich.

Division 2 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Petoskey

3. Frankenmuth

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

6. Spring Lake

7. Cadillac

8. Plainwell

9. Dearborn Divine Child

10. Lansing Catholic

10. Flint Powers Catholic

12. Otsego

13. St Johns

14. Warren Regina

15. Mason

Honorable mention: Freeland, Marshall, Fremont, Bloomfield Hills Marian, Linden.

Division 3 Boys

1. Hanover Horton

2. Grandville Calvin Christian

3. Pewamo Westphalia

4. Charlevoix

5. Traverse City St. Francis

6. Hart

7. Benzie Central

8. St Louis

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

10. Shepherd

11. Saugatuck

12. Harbor Springs

13. Caro

14. Montrose

15. Leslie

Honorable mention: Bloomingdale, Ithaca, New Lothrop, McBain.

Division 3 Girls

1. Hart

2. Shepherd

3. Grandville Calvin Christian

4. Pewamo Westphalia

5. Clare

6. Benzie Central

7. Ithaca

8. McBain

9. Traverse City St. Francis

10. Boyne City

10. St Louis

12. Harbor Springs

13. Roscommon

14. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

15. Kent City

Honorable mention: Charlevoix, Saugatuck, Byron, Manton, Hanover Horton.

Division 4 Boys

1. Breckenridge

2. East Jordan

3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

4. Carson City Crystal

5. Concord

6. Unionville Sebewaing

7. Petoskey St. Michael

8. Morrice

9. Mayville

10. Webberville

11. Lawrence

12. Montabella

13. Mason County Eastern

14. Deckerville

15. Saranac

Honorable mention: Dansville, Bridgman, Hillsdale Academy, Glen Lake.

Division 4 Girls

1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian

3. East Jordan

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Fowler

6. Bridgman

7. Hudson

8. Carson City Crystal

9. Pittsford

10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

10. Battle Creek St. Philip

12. Owendale Gagetown

13. Glen Lake

14. Allen Park Cabrini

15. Harbor Beach

Honorable mention: Kalamazoo Christian, Frankfort, Beal City, Clarkston Everest Collegiate.

