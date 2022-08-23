BOYS
HUNTER JONES, Benzie Central, Sr.
This one almost goes without saying. The three-time Record-Eagle Runner of the Year aims for a fourth and a lot more this season, his final one in high school. He’s shooting to become the first boys runner in Michigan history to win an outright state title all four years.
JONAH HOCHSTETLER, TC West, Sr.
Looking to win some races this year after a lot of top-five and top-10 finishes a year ago in a strong Big North Conference field. Took second in the Northwood Invitational with a personal-record 15:42.5, and was runner-up at the Petoskey Invitational and the Northern Michigan Cross Country Championships. Placed third at the Big North Conference Championships, seventh in Division 1 regionals and 16th at states with a 15:49.9.
JOE MUHA, TC Central, Sr.
Set his personal record with a 15:54.7 in the D1 state finals to take 23rd, cutting 25 seconds off his 2020 time. Posted five top-10 finishes, including third place at the Spartan Invitational. Qualified for the Eastbay Midwest Regional Championships.
MICAH BAUER, TC Central, Sr.
Also set a personal best at the Division 1 state finals with a 15:59.6 for 28th in the championship meet, the first time he broke the 16-minute mark. Put up six top-10 finishes, which included a runner-up spot at the Big North Conference championships.
GIRLS
MYLIE KELLY, Benzie Central, Jr.
Northwest Conference meets will continue to be interesting, with Kelly and Harrand facing off and owning personal bests within 0.2 seconds. The sophomore picked up 10 top-10 finishes as a sophomore, including wins at all three Northwest Conference jamborees and second place at the Spartan Invitational. Ran a personal-best 18:09.1 at the Division 3 regional meet before placing sixth at the state championship. Went on to win the freshman/sophomore race at the Eastbay Midwest Regional Championships.
AIDEN HARRAND, Buckley, Jr.
Division 4 state runner-up will give Kelly a run for her money at Northwest meets this season. Her regional victory was in 18:08.9 — one-fifth of a second ahead of Kelly’s PR, also set at regionals. Harrand posted 10 top-three finishes (three wins), starting with a runner-up at the Buckley Invitational and finishing with a runner-up at the Division 4 state finals. Capped off sophomore campaign with a 27th-place effort at the Michigan Meet of Champions, running an 18:41.
ALEXIS BALL, TC Central, Jr.
Sophomore more than held her own among Division 1 and Division 2 competition, finishing fourth at both the Big North Conference championships and the Northern Michigan Cross Country Championships. Set her career-best time at the Shepherd Invitational with an 18:28.1 and went on to finish eighth in D1 regionals and 50th at states.
AVA KING, TC West, Jr.
King landed a half dozen top-six finishes last season, with her best coming as a runner-up at the Northwood Invite in 18:46.8. Set season-best time at the Northern Michigan Championship with an 18:38.2 (third place), and followed up a great sophomore campaign with an 18:36.2 at the Michigan Meet of Champions the week after placing 70th at the D1 state finals.
BETSY SKENDZEL, TC St. Francis, So.
Last year’s top area freshman, Skendzel nabbed six top-five finishes and nine top-10s. She won the Lake Michigan Conference championship, placed second at the Division 3 regional with a 18:52.5 and took eighth at the D3 state finals, running a personal-best 18:41.8.
ADELAIDA GASCHO, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.
Poised to be one of the top senior runners in northwest Lower Michigan, the Cardinals standout was the only junior on last year’s Dream Team. She won Ski Valley and regional titles (with a PR 19:13.2) and her 19:16.6 in the Division 4 state finals gave her a fourth-place finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.