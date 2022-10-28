SHEPHERD — Traverse City will be well represented at the Division 1 cross country state championships at the Michigan International Speedway next Saturday.
The Traverse City Central boys team won its third regional title in four years Thursday, scoring 36 points and having all five of their scorers finish in the top 15. The Traverse City West and Trojans girls teams will also head to Brooklyn after finishing second and third, respectively, with 83 and 101 points.
Although the Titan boys will not be going as a group after finishing sixth overall, West will send two runners to the state finals. Jonah Hochstetler won the individual regional championship by more than 16 seconds, running a 15:25.7 to best TC Central’s Joe Muha (15:41.8). Willem DeGood will also represent the Titans in the finals, placing eighth with a 16:17.3.
The regional champion Trojans also got all-region performances from Micah Bauer (4th; 15:54.2), Jett Reimers (7th; 16:09.1), Zack Truszkowski (10th; 16:30.2) and Alex Durocher (13th; 16:41.7).
“Our team depth today was fully on display,” TC Central boys head coach Bryan Burns said. “We had a 59-second spread from one to five, and our goal all season is to keep that under a minute. We did that today, and now we have to do it again next week.”
Burns said the 2022 season has been one of growth and commitment.
“It started last winter after the season ended. The kids, they just kept going,” Burns said. “We have a really, really solid core of young runners that is led by some really great seniors. They get along and love the sport and feed off of each other’s success.”
Burns is hopeful that success will continue at the state finals.
“Division 1 is so competitive,” he said. “You just have to show up and be ready to race your best on that day.”
On the girls side, West freshman Abby Veit was the top area finisher in eighth place with an 18:53.1. Other Titan scorers included Bailey Wenzlick (12th; 18:58.5), Peyton Tucker (14th; 19:12), Alyssa Fouchey (24th; 19:49.4) and Reese Smith (25th; 19:49.7).
The Trojans’ third-place finish qualified them for state for the 27th consecutive year. Junior Alexis Ball was Central’s top runner, placing ninth with an 18:54.1. The Trojans’ other scorers were Regan Feeley (17th; 19:25.2), Ella Kirkwood (18th; 19:26.2), Kathleen Venhuizen (27th; 19:52.8) and Ellie Schenkelberger (30th; 20:02.8).
“They have been working hard all season to make this one big goal,” TC Central girls head coach Lisa Taylor said. “We’re all very proud and happy with the great performance they pulled together for each other.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Jones wins regional, eyes record 4th state championship
REMUS — Hunter Jones is a week away from history.
The Benzie Central senior won his fourth individual regional championship Friday in the Division 3 race at Remus Chippewa Hills, running a 15:12.29 — nearly 65 seconds better than second place. Next Saturday, Jones looks to capture a record-tying fourth individual state championship — a feat only achieved by two others, Brimley’s Austin Plotkin from 2016-19 in Division 3 and Central Lake’s own Ryan Shay. The late great distance runner from northern Michigan took home state championships in Class D from 1993-96.
Benzie Central also qualified for the state championships as a team, placing third with 93 points to winner Hart (35) and runner-up Reed City (75). Pol Molins finished fifth overall with a 16:36.1 to claim an all-region spot for the Huskies.
Other area boys state qualifiers included Manton’s Logan Patrick (9th; 17:19.29), Lake City’s Paxton Hall (11th; 17:26.49) and Enzo Gagliardi Ramalho (13th; 17:30.64) and Manistee’s Jack O’Donnell (15th; 17:33.91).
The Benzie girls team placed second to qualify for the state finals as a team, scoring 65 points. The Huskies claimed three top-10 spots with Mylie Kelly taking third with an 18:55.89, Bianca Delogu in eighth (20:37.11) and Nora Grossnickle in ninth (20:39.43).
Other area girls state qualifiers were Manistee’s Cecilia Postma (5th; 20:01.45), Manton’s Chloe Colton (15th; 20:52.48) and Hadley Saylor (17th; 21:03.61).
Petoskey girls take regional; Cadillac’s Nixon wins boys individual title
Boys overall: 1. Sparta 76; 2. Fremont 78; 3. Petoskey 79; 6. Cadillac 131; 9. Kingsley 230; 10. Gaylord 290.
Area boys all-region/individual state qualifiers: 1. Nolan Nixon (CAD) 16:09.45; 7. Shane Izzard (PET) 16:52.22; 14. Gabe Outman (CAD) 17:06.05.
Girls overall: 1. Petoskey 69; 2. Ludington 74; 3. Cadillac 85; 4. Gaylord 95; 8. Kingsley 217.
Area girls all-region/individual state qualifiers: 2. CamBrie Corey (PET) 19:10.73; 3. Katie Berkshire (GYD) 19:15.94; 4. Madeline Loe (PET) 19:23.45; 5. Brooklynn Brown (CAD) 19:24.5; 8. Nora O’Leary (PET) 19:32.31; 13. Regan Hill (CAD) 20:00.47; 15. Eleanor Cool (CAD) 20:41.44; Skylee Ames (GYD) 20:47.57.
