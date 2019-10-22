BEAR LAKE — Mike Cox has been waiting for a chance to coach the Bear Lake boys basketball team.
After spending 11 years as the junior varsity coach and varsity assistant, Cox was selected to lead the Lakers' boys basketball program into the future.
"I have been with the program for quite some time and this is what I have been doing it for," Cox said. "I have wanted to be the varsity coach at Bear Lake for as long as I can remember."
Cox has been involved with Laker athletics since he graduated from Bear Lake in 2003. He spent time volunteering to help with just about everything surrounding the program from sideline duties to helping with the youth programs.
"He knows our kids and he has worked with our kids, which is a great thing," Bear Lake athletic director Karen Leinaar said. "They know him so there is a lot of familiarity already, so the transition should be easier."
Cox was an assistant under former head coach Garrett Waller and said he plans to keep some of the former coach's tactics while adding in a few of his own. Cox experimented with new drills and plays at the junior varsity level a year ago and hopes to bring those wrinkles with him to the varsity program.
"He has earned the opportunity to do this," Leinaar said. "He's been a good strong supporter and has been right there with our kids during our last two coaches."
The program only has about 15 kids to spread across JV and varsity, according to Cox, but he plans to "comb the hallways" for more talent.
Cox believes the familiarity he has with the current players will pay dividends come the regular season. The Lakers fell in the district final against Frankfort last season and will have to find a replacement for Trey Gilbert, who eclipsed 1,000 points in his Bear Lake career.
"This is a big deal to me ... I can't really put into words what this means to me," Cox said. "Being able to be the leader of the program is huge. I am looking forward to working with the kids and building it up as best we can."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.