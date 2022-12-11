I left the Associated Press All-State football meeting not happy.
Too many kids were slighted in an imperfect system.
Don't get me wrong. No system will ever be perfect, nor make everyone happy. That's just foolhardy to ask for.
But changes were made to the All-State selection process this year that I just can't condone.
Larry Lage has the best of intentions. The honorable mention lists were getting way too long, and something had to be done to curtail that. No argument there.
But just getting rid of them altogether is not the right answer. This just seems like a way to exclude a lot of deserving kids from getting recognition, something that was brought up at the meeting to no avail.
I understand the team was getting a little bloated, but there is such a thing as meeting in the middle.
You had players with college offers from Power Five conferences that didn’t even get Honorable Mention All-State honors. How is that inclusive? Folks get the idea of wanting to make it exclusive, but this is a bridge too far.
If this system isn’t somehow altered next year, I may not be spending six hours in a car to go and have so many deserving athletes simply tossed to the side. Heck, writing this may get me booted from the panel. (Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are already woefully underrepresented, so hopefully it doesn't come to that.)
There is no perfect solution. There’s no magic way of doing this. Nobody is ever going to be able to watch every game and evaluate every player and make an all-state team that will satisfy everyone. That just goes without saying.
But just going scorched earth? When there were many viable alternatives presented by the panel? That doesn’t sit right.
It's been said we would do this for a year and see what happens. Well, this is what happens when the people who do this work are ignored. I've already heard the grumblings.
Why this meeting can’t be done over Zoom, I don’t know. Have we learned nothing from the pandemic? Instead, I spend six hours driving to something that could just as easily be done via a Zoom call or by email, as it was done the last two years during the pandemic without issue.
Larry very accurately stated that this is not an all-area team. That much is not in dispute. But there remains a large gray area, and this team is very monochromatic.
In seeking exclusivity, it's also exclusionary.
Kids who made honorable mention as underclassmen last year were certainly deserving of more consideration this time around. That didn't happen.
Instead, the teams shrunk considerably.
What was once bloated quickly went to malnourished.
I certainly didn't vote in favor of this new system and voiced an opinion against it when the vote came up. I wasn't alone. Frankly, I don't see how it received anywhere close to a majority vote by the All-State panel.
This needs to change.
