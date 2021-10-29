Last Friday’s emotional game at Rodes Field set the stage for what looks to be a bountiful football postseason.
Traverse City St. Francis topped Kingsley 38-30, coming back from a 16-0 deficit in the process. But that’s not the story.
Teary eyes glinted along the landscape between and behind the hedges as the Kingsley community came to grip with the passing of Trina Schueller just the night before.
Schueller founded the Touchdown Club that helped raise funds for the football team. Her sons Connor and Carter play for the Stags.
Carter missed the game with an injury sustained earlier this year. Connor gutted through the emotional day — the weight only made heavier by it being Senior Night — and played the whole game at defensive back.
Connor went through the Senior Night line with his brother and dad, Mike. Obviously emotional, Connor kept going, joining his teammates in line, knelt and pointed to the sky while crying.
Earlier, Schueller and good friend Riley Brock went to midfield as captains, holding hands on the walk out to the coin toss. Stags’ coach Tim Wooer walked Schueller to the locker room with an arm around the senior’s shoulders. Stags players and fans wore black “Trina Tough” hoodies to the game, and the stands were packed an hour before kickoff.
Once the game started, the emotion didn’t wear off. Teary eyes were still common, especially during a moment of silence for Trina between the first and second quarters. At halftime, numerous donated items from area businesses were raffled off, raising more than $10,000 for the family to help pay medical expenses.
By the time the game ended, St. Francis players joined in the emotion. Finishing off an undefeated regular season with a win over such a good opponent led to multiple Gladiators showing emotions as well in the postgame huddle.
“We couldn’t make mistakes in this game,” St. Francis running back Gabe Olivier said after the game. “Kingsley is a super good team. Kudos to them. They’re going to have a good playoff run, so that was a fun game.”
That takes us into the playoffs, where a good number of area teams have realistic hopes of playing in the state finals. Traverse City Central (Division 2), St. Francis (Division 7), Kingsley (Division 5), Cadillac (Division 4) and Suttons Bay (eight-player Division 1) lead that list, and the winner of Friday’s top-10 Division 6 matchup between Boyne City and Grayling can say the same.
With 16 out of 32 football teams the Record-Eagle covers making the playoffs, the 2021 postseason looks to have some history in the making.