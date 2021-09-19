The TC Patriot Game returned in grand fashion Friday.
The area’s biggest football game, in more than one way, took on extra significance to players who missed the fans last year and played the 2020 game in front of a mostly-empty Thirlby Field.
Getting back fans, student sections, cheerleaders, bands and even concessions stands brought high school football back in all its vivid glory. Not to mention the game was covered by all the usual media, plus two radio stations and Bally Sports Detroit, which brought some extra celebrity power (namely former Detroit Lions receiver Herman Moore and ex-Detroit Tigers outfielder Craig Monroe) to the game’s already meaningful observance of those who have sacrificed parts of themselves for the greater good.
While the stadium’s new large east-end scoreboard isn’t installed yet, Daktronics parked a semi trailer behind the east end zone, raising a video board out of it that helped light up the Thirlby atmosphere even more with pro-level arena graphics. Add in sequenced stadium lights during the band’s halftime show, and the spectacle we’ve become accustomed to in the Patriot Game keeps on growing.
“I’m speechless, just finally having fans in the stands again after last year,” TC Central quarterback Josh Burnham said after the game. “It’s just a blessing. I’m pumped. We all are. It’s awesome.”
His senior class crossed off a feat never before accomplished: Beating TC West three years in a row. The many sophomores the Trojans moved up to varsity three years ago became the first group to top West in three consecutive meetings. The Trojans look to even the all-time series with West next year if they can keep this streak going.
While Tropical Storm Odette hit the eastern seaboard Friday evening, Central coordinator Tim Odette’s offense stormed West. (Seriously, that’s the name of an actual storm from Friday night.)
“We just ran through our O-line,” Trojans senior all-state defensive back Carson Bourdo said. “Our five linemen, three of them have been there since sophomore year so they put us on our back, we said, ‘Make holes.’ We were able to pound them down low and that opened up the counters and reverses.”
That all-senior offensive line of Keegan Opper, Gavin Graczyk, Kadyn Warner, Brett Weaver and Davis Hurley helped Burnham run for 187 yards (my in-game stats had him for 203), Bourdo 85, Reed Seabase 67, Josh Klug 38 and Dante Williams 29 as the team averaged 8.7 yards a carry against West’s normally stingy defense.
“Pretty amazing,” Burnham said. “There’s no other people that I’d rather do it with, so it’s a blessing.”
A blessing indeed for those of us who appreciate high school football to its core.
Central and West both stand at 3-1, and each will have a lot more to say this year as the final five regular-season games play out, but the show they helped put on Friday was a remarkable one.