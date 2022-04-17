You sort of get used to covering things in the cold in this business, especially in northern Michigan.
But Thursday, man, that was another thing.
The Trojan Athletic Complex opened up for its first varsity baseball and softball games that day, and Mother Nature didn’t cooperate at all.
Temperatures around 40 degrees were compounded by gale-force winds that shook the complex’s brand-new light poles and made the backstop lean severely backward. TAC got its own cold open, a la Saturday Night Live.
On our last podcast — shameless plug, The Get Around on SoundCloud and our website almost every Monday evening — Brendan Quealy asked what was the coldest spring event I covered. The answer didn’t form quickly, perhaps because it hadn’t happened yet.
I texted him Thursday evening, saying, “This. This is the coldest spring event you asked about.”
Trojans were walking around in the dugout in other players’ varsity jackets, just to stay warm. Softball players ate pizza in between innings to add a little warmth.
Even the Trojan logo on-deck mat for the softball team wasn’t spared. The upper rubber layer started peeling away from the bottom in the frigid conditions.
A few dozen brave souls came to watch each of the four matchups, as the junior varsity teams played at the same time, right next to their older counterparts.
Players from both teams commented how nice it was to be able to play together. With Central’s old softball field next to Thirlby Field, the varsity and JV couldn’t play at the same time. Same for baseball.
While the teams are a little cozier next to each other now, the weather kept things far from hospitable Thursday. The Trojans weren’t either, winning both varsity doubleheaders handily against visiting Sault Ste. Marie.
The heated locker room attached to the home dugouts was the day’s big hit, as no Trojan player hit a home run in the bone-chilling weather.
I wasn’t using the heated locker rooms, even though it was offered. Just not gonna. Did that once at a hockey playoff game and saw things I can’t unsee.
Instead, I went out to my car between games and put on a few more layers. No spring game I’ve attended before was this freezing-your-soul cold. Alpine ski finals, possibly. Playoff football, yes.
The 2017 Traverse City St. Francis regional football championship game in Millington was downright hellish. The temperature was 16 degrees by the game’s end. Still, Thursday felt worse.
Heck, I left Thursday’s game and went straight to the Wendy’s drive-thru and ordered the spiciest sandwich they had. Anything to warm up.
St. Francis visits TAC for twin doubleheaders Tuesday against the Trojans and the forecast calls for a high of 40 with 10-20 mph winds.
Oh, boy. Better get the layers ready.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.