Whew, I’m glad that’s done, and I wish it wasn’t at the same time.
The second annual Summer Classic games — all-star contests featuring the area’s best seniors playing against each other in baseball and softball games last week — went off without a hitch Tuesday and Wednesday.
Waiting for the hitch part is what always keeps me awake at night in the days preceding the games.
But thankfully, and with the help of a cadre of volunteers without whom this wouldn’t be possible, the games were played. This in itself is rewarding.
There used to be a similar baseball event years ago, the Near-Far Game, played annually at Traverse City Central. It brought together athletes from all over northern Michigan, with players from teams closest to Traverse City on the Near team, and those from schools farther out on the appropriately-named Far squad.
Eventually, that fizzled out, even though it was a fun game to watch. The players and coaches had fun, fans received a good game to watch and many were able to see their boys play one last time before heading of the college or work.
No softball equivalent existed.
Until last year.
If you’ve followed the fleeting history of these games, they derive from the lack of a 2020 spring season. Being an optimist, I hoped
the pandemic would pass within a few months and things would finger crossedreturn to normal sometime in the summer. Boy, was I dumb.
The 2020 games, designed for any senior to play in after losing their final season of high school sports, never happened.
So they turned into all-star games in 2021, when things eased up enough for those types of events to take place.
Kids (and coaches) traveled from as far away at Onekama, McBain, Manistee, Petoskey and Johannesburg-Lewiston to play over the last two years.
Attendance has been solid. After all, it’s a free game at Turtle Creek Stadium. When else are you going to be able to belly up at the patio tables without shelling out something? Or sitting in the front row?
Three out of the four games over two years have also been close ones.
The threat of thunderstorms put a little bit of a damper on baseball attendance this year, but it was still solid. The Pit Spitters even had a concession stand open (the chicken fries were great).
Seeing the players in the dugout instantly bond was terrific. Baseball players from different schools, suddenly rooting for each other. Softball players turning and asking, “What is her name?” and then starting a chant for that player at bat.
I even overheard one baseball player say, “I hate (name withheld) with all my being, but man, sometimes he’s so funny.”
So if you missed out on those kind of moments this week, the good news is that there’s more to come.
Not only will the Summer Classic hopefully be an annual event in perpetuity, but we’re expanding our roster of senior all-star games to include basketball. Boys and girls games take place July 20 at Traverse City St. Francis’ gym, with a few surprises as well (see the story on today’s Sports cover).
We hope to see you there.
