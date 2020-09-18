This is largely just for show.
Football is, for all intents and purposes, impossible to socially distance and keep safe from the dangers of the coronavirus.
This is not meant to say they shouldn't be playing. Not at all.
It isn't an anti-mask thing. Not at all.
But the measures put in place to protect student-athletes in contact sports hardly measure up. Barely at all.
All the warnings from the public address announcer, the urging by the coaches, the athletic director roaming — once that whistle blows, it goes out the window.
Players' masks constantly slip down and don't get pulled up. Football referees often aren't wearing them at all, yet soccer refs comply? Volleyball seems to be the sport — at least locally — that's taken the mask orders in stride the best.
Glen Lake instructed spectators at Friday's football game to wear masks at all times, even while in their seats. One fan in a red Trump hat audibly grumbled after the announcement, but diligently wore his mask in order to watch the Lakers victory.
At Saturday's Traverse City St. Francis football game against Sault Ste. Marie, less than half the crowd at Thirlby Field wore masks.
With the only guidance basically just "wear a mask," teams are approaching the mandate differently. Many teams purchased clear plastic inserts for football helmet facemasks at $4-10 a pop. Others left it up to players. Others supplied masks emblazoned with team emblems. Others just didn't have anything.
Restrictions on attendance don’t really mean much when nobody watches the gate after halftime.
There simply isn't any consistency, which reveals this for what it is — window dressing. It's folks covering their you-know-what and fleeing any sort of liability. Anybody in the same situation would likely do the same thing. Nobody wants to get sued when someone comes down with coronavirus and it's traced back to an athletic event.
For months, the Michigan High School Athletic Association and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer dragged their feet on the touchy subject of whether or not to play interscholastic sports during a pandemic. Nobody wanted to be the bad guy and make the tough call. Again, most people would likely do the same thing. Except those people are in those positions to make the tough decisions. If they won't, we don't need them in positions of power.
The players will do whatever they need to in order to play. Most of the complaining — as usual — comes from adults.
"When you're running as much as we do and guys go both sides, it's a little harder to breathe," Glen Lake defensive back Justin Bonzelet said of wearing a mask. "But we trained for it all summer."
I'm not innocent, either. It's hard to stay away from the sidelines and action. That's where the story lies. The habit of shaking hands with those we interview is hard to break.
But I wear a mask at every event covered since this pandemic started. It's not hard. It's what needs to be done, whether you think this is a farce or not.
