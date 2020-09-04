It’s time for everyone’s least favorite game — pouring over executive orders.
Thursday’s revelation that high school football would be played this fall after all came as a shock to some, a relief to many and even a bit puzzling.
Within an hour of the release of Executive Order 176 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the return of football to fall instead of shifting it to spring to hopefully avoid the coronavirus.
EO 176 allows sports across the state. It doesn’t encourage them. There’s a difference.
It reads in part: “Athletes participating in an organized sport, while on the field of play, are not subject to the social distancing requirements of this order found in sections 2(a) and 6(a)(1), but instead must maintain six feet of distance from one another to the extent compatible with that organized sport, and wear a facial covering except when swimming. Sports organizers shall ensure that athletes comply with this subsection for each organized sporting event.”
The very next paragraph states, “Sports organizers should follow the guidance of the Department of Health and Human Services regarding whether and how a sport can be played safely.”
Uh-oh.
Because included along with the Executive Order was direction from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which states, “contact sports pose a high risk of disease transmission to athletes, coaches and the general community, and should be avoided at this time.”
Within an hour, the MHSAA made its call to ignore that and play football in two weeks.
Beyond that, there’s a debate over the validity — or intent — of requiring athletes to wear masks during competition, which on the surface just seems odd.
Representative Council member Karen Leinaar, who also serves as Bear Lake’s athletic director, said the mask requirement for athletes stands for the weekend, but the MHSAA hopes they can get the language ironed out soon.
MHSAA director of broadcast properties John Johnson said the group is seeking an interpretation of the EO that will be communicated to schools when they get it.
So, with that issue in governmental jargon limbo, you’ll see Traverse City West host Saginaw Heritage at 5 p.m. Saturday with both teams masked up. The Hawks plan to still travel for the game, but will likely have several players sit out because of concerns over asthma and related health concerns associated with wearing a mask during physical exertion.
“The latest executive order kind of muddied the waters with some vague language,” Heritage athletic director Justin Thorington said.
The mask issue seems especially important for high-exertion sports. And who doesn’t see them slipping off with regularity during volleyball games? Then there’s a loose piece of cloth on the floor as players scamper around, which can lead to injury.
Next week’s new episode: Trying to make sense of government mumbo jumbo.
