With NFL smokescreen season already upon us, and the Detroit Lions are caught up in the (sort of) action.
Stories saying the Lions are openly shopping quarterback Matthew Stafford emerged, ignoring the reality of the situation, but getting shared repeatedly nonetheless.
Stafford almost certainly stays in Detroit.
First, there’s this thing called the salary cap.
The Lions take a $32 million salary cap hit if they traded or released Stafford before June 1. It becomes less after June 1, but is still significant.
Detroit currently has about $45 million in cap space, which makes it look doable. But it’s really not.
The team still has to sign its draft class with that money, add incoming free agents and will almost certainly re-sign a good amount of its own impending free agents. Those free agents include players such as A’Shawn Robinson, Graham Glasgow, Danny Amendola, Tavon Wilson, Miles Killebrew, J.D. McKissic, Don Muhlbach, Mike Daniels and Logan Thomas, which will chew up a good portion, especially Glasgow and Robinson.
To ditch Stafford, two-thirds of the Lions’ available cap space is immediately gone, essentially meaning the team would forego signing any significant free agents, as well not being able to re-sign many of their own free agents.
With general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia on the hot seat, that’s simply not going to happen.
They know they can win with Stafford. And history tells us Detroit can’t win without him. The Lions haven’t won a single game in which Stafford didn’t play since 2011.
Sure, he’s got injury concerns. So does the guy most linked to Detroit — Tua Tagovailoa.
Because of those concerns, Detroit won’t reap a big haul if they trade him, either. With a good number of quarterbacks on the free-agent market this year, why would any team deal prime assets for an expensive quarterback over 30 with injury concerns?
Whether you like it or not, Stafford will be Detroit’s starting quarterback next season.
But this smokescreen of genuine interest in Tagovailoa is much more likely a ploy to get teams interested in trading up to the No. 3 overall spot to take the injured signal-caller. Or to make a team leapfrog Detroit to get Tua, thus resulting in Ohio State defensive end Chase Young unexpectedly fall into the Lions’ lap
An edge rusher opposite Trey Flowers is perhaps Detroit’s single biggest need, and to accomplish that without spending big free agent dollars would be huge.
If Young isn’t there at No. 3, it makes perfect sense to try to essentially start a bidding war for Tagovailoa and reap a potential bounty of draft picks from moving down a couple spots.
Of course, maybe the rumors of Detroit’s interest in Tua are real, in which case the Lions could simply select the Alabama star and let him rehab for a year or two while being Stafford’s understudy.
Then the Lions still at least have the ability to address needs through the rest of the draft and free agency for the win-now mentality Quinn and Patricia have staring them in the face.
The reality staring Lions fans in the face is Stafford is here for the foreseeable future.
