Here. We. Go.
All the gnashing of teeth the last few weeks over high school sports ends Wednesday.
The Bob Lober Invitational brings 11 high school golf teams to Traverse for the season-opening tournament that's a bit different from previous versions, but we'll take it.
Instead of featuring more than 20 teams from all over the state, that number is under a dozen as schools hesitated to allow students on overnight trips because of coronavirus concerns.
The tourney also moves to Crystal Mountain, with Wednesday's opening round on the Mountain Ridge course, followed by Thursday's play on Betsie Valley.
Again, we'll take it. Get used to differences in sports. This will be a year like none other. Enjoy every bit we can get.
In a way, this 2020-21 season can be invigorating. No matter your sport, there will be new touches to keep even the most savvy sports fan more interested than usual, even if it's just picking out the differences from "normal" years as schools deal with COVID-19 policies and guidelines.
Schools in sports that are playing for sure — cross country, girls golf and boys tennis — can start as soon as Wednesday for golf and tennis and Friday for cross country.
Those waiting for word from Wednesday's MHSAA representative council meeting for word on whether they can move forward — soccer, volleyball and girls swimming — could begin competition as soon as Friday if given the go-ahead.
I have a good feeling about Wednesday's meeting and three more sports getting the OK to play. Soccer is outside and doesn't involve nearly as much contact as football. Volleyball, if done right, means you never come in contact with your opponent before the postgame handshakes that won't happen this season anyway. Swimming gets naturally distanced by the lanes.
As with other sports, travel could be the bugaboo in all this. All three of those sports still have to travel to and from games with a fair number of athletes involved. That's one of the biggest issues currently keeping athletic directors up at night, wondering how this aspect gets handled.
The indoor aspect of volleyball and swimming shouldn't make much of a difference. Sure, there's limits on crowds now. But the MHSAA was all set to play basketball games with only 50 people in attendance last March when coronavirus reared its ugly head in the United States. If that's what's needed to get volleyball and swimming going, then so be it.
Looking for a morning break Saturday? Try the Traverse City Central soccer tournament at the Keystone Soccer Complex beginning ta 9 a.m. (area teams Boyne City, Gaylord and Manistee are also in it.) Or the annual Pete Moss Invitational cross country meet at Benzie Central to see one of the state's fastest sophomores in the Huskies' Hunter Jones.
Let's get this started.
