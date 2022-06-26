Hold your horses, Pistons fans.
Not to be a Debbie Downer, but the even after Thursday’s night Palace Coup at the NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons have a ways to go.
The future looks bright for sure — and much more so than just a few days ago.
But look at the expectations for the Detroit Tigers to take another step in their rebuild. That’s largely been a step back this season.
Hopefully that doesn’t happen with the Pistons, who worked Thursday’s NBA Draft to perfection and definitely put the team in a better position to be competitive in the near future. Will that be next season? Let’s not Tiger the Pistons just yet. This new incarnation will need time to gel and grow, but the pieces are there.
Having Purdue guard Jaden Ivey fall to the fifth pick set the tone for the night. Comparisons to Ja Morant might be a bit premature, but Ivey is the best guard in this draft and can play both guard spots, which fits perfectly into Detroit’s rotation that already has Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes at guard.
Widely touted as the fourth-best player in this class, Ivey slid a spot after reportedly rebuffing the Sacramento Kings so he could land in Detroit, where his mother played with the WNBA’s Detroit Shock and his grandfather with the NFL’s Lions. His father starred in basketball at Detroit Country Day in the 1990s.
Then Pistons GM Troy Weaver pulled the trade of the day, landing the No. 13 overall pick from Charlotte to select Memphis’ Jalen Duren, the best center in the draft. Weaver traded away a 2025 first-round pick he’d gotten for forward Jerami Grant a day earlier, and received Duren, veteran point guard Kemba Walker and two second-round picks.
Even taking on Walker’s $9.17 million deal, the Pistons still have room to sign a max-contract player and re-sign several of their own free agents like Marvin Bagley and Hamidou Diallo. With the addition of Duren, that looks a lot less like Deandre Ayton and more like someone such as Miles Bridges, the former Michigan State player who broke out this season to average 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists for Charlotte. The Hornets weren’t able to unload Gordon Hayward’s albatross of a contract and potentially won’t be able to match a Pistons offer sheet to bring the Flint native back to Michigan. It was widely rumored that the Hornets would force a team to take Hayward in any deal for one of their two first-rounders, but Weaver managed to involve the New York Knicks in the deal and take Walker instead.
In the second round, Detroit picked Italian small forward Gabriele Procida, a three-and-D type player who likely stays overseas for a season or two. The team picked up Syracuse 6-6 shooting guard Buddy Boeheim as a free agent after the draft.
What the Pistons get with a Duren-Stewart center platoon is a pair of physical players who can protect the rim, rebound and score inside. Duren runs the floor well for a big man, and is a serious lob threat. Luka Garza as nice depth behind those two suddenly makes center a position of strength.
The rest of the Pistons starting lineup could be Ivey, Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Bagley, if none of those are displaced by a free agent, with Hayes, Diallo, Kelly Olynyk, Frank Jackson, Corey Joseph, Isaiah Livers and Saben Lee on the bench. That’s a nice rotation that could get even more dangerous with a big-time free agent addition.
Things are looking up for sure, but that’s what we thought about the Tigers this season, too.
