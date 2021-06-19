Game on.
The Summer Classic senior all-star games are a go for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday’s softball game kicks off the two-day event, with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School, the home field of Traverse City St. Francis.
Wednesday’s baseball game begins at 7 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
These games almost came about last year, with insurance issues cropping up at the last minute that derailed the whole thing. But this time around, the insurance paperwork is all filed and we’re cleared for takeoff. If successful, these games will become an annual event, having something good coming out of the pandemic.
Last year’s games were intended to give seniors one last game after the COVID-19 pandemic robbed athletes of their spring seasons. So that sacrifice lives on in these games, giving seniors one last chance to play the games they love against some of the competition the area has to offer.
Admission to the games is free.
For the softball games, we’ve arranged some special guests — Hall of Fame college coaches Margo Jonker (Central Michigan) and Gloria Becksford (Michigan State) — to lead the squads. Other area softball and baseball coaches are helping out as well.
Along with this column are the rosters for the games. Everyone will get to play, and a few other invites are out there, so there could be some more players added by game day.
The biggest thing is this happening. Since the Near-Far baseball game fizzled out years ago, the desire for these kinds of games was there, even before COVID struck. After COVID, the interest seems through the roof.
The number of people helping get these games off the ground definitely merits mention. Tom Hardy for softball preparations from the field to the microphone, Amy Ream for providing us with an athletic trainer on site, Mickey Graham and Kendall Patrick at the Pit Spitters for giving baseball a pro-level stadium, coaches Jonker and Becksford for making the trip here to be part of this, the high school coaches for nominating kids and helping with stats. The list goes on and on.
Let’s do this.