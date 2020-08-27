There's a lot of caution out there.
Will the season play out? Will things shut down again?
We can pretend to have all the answers, but nobody really knows. We have to just do what we can while we can and let it play out.
Working out an interview time for a story on two volleyball athletes at Central and West, I asked whether we should hurry to do the story before their first matchup next week, or wait until the one in late September.
Leah Allen didn't take long to say now, just in case the season gets canceled and the second Central-West match doesn't ever happen.
That's how it is nowadays.
Everything and everyone seems to be on eggshells, but there's positives drawn from most negatives, and this is no different.
Necessity is the mother of invention, the old saying goes.
We're seeing coaches and administrators come up with new ways of doing things that can very well be implemented long after the virus becomes a thing of the past.
Just the other day at a golf tournament that Traverse City Central and Traverse City West played in at The Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University, the format had each team use five players and count four. The five golfed together in a single group to minimize contact between teams.
But the COVID-19 precaution turned out to be something both TC coaches thoroughly enjoyed. They were able to watch every shot by their players, keep their scores and take in each golfer's entire game. Typically, a high school golf coach goes from group to group during a tournament, with each of their players assigned to a different foursome or threesome. They see bits and pieces of each golfer's game, but not the entirety.
Central coach Lois McManus said she took pages of notes from being able to watch her top five golfers' complete rounds. This is a format we could see take root at tournaments for the long run, especially because it's such a simple plan to execute.
"Easy peasy," McManus said.
With limited numbers of spectators allowed, schools are expanding their online broadcasting of contests. Numerous schools are following the lead of Boyne City now that there's a bigger demand to watch games from home or on the go, especially when only 250 fans can get into a volleyball match. Once you take out the players, officials, workers and school staff, that's likely well under 200 folks who can see the game. Some schools are letting in even fewer.
Even scheduling got twisted. With Regions 6 and 8 open for volleyball, soccer and swimming, teams are flocking to come up north to play. But some schools around here — the biggest being TC Central — will only play teams from Regions 6 and 8. Athletic directors scurried to fill in schedules to replace games originally slated for downstate.
These are weird times we're living in, but it's good to see folks adjusting and moving on with what they can control rather than complaining about what they can't.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.