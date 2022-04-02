Late-week snow brought hopes of getting spring sports started on time in northern Michigan crashing down.
Why not be optimistic that thing can get going as scheduled every once in awhile?
So much for that.
Mother Nature’s late dump of the white stuff saw to that. Weather predictions of highs in the upper 40s are encouraging, but overnight lows in the high 20s won’t let baseball, softball and soccer fields thaw as quickly as you think, with overnight freezing canceling out some of each day’s gains.
So until things warm up, what’s a bored sportswriter to do?
Look ahead, of course.
We can think of days ahead covering some of the great teams northern Michigan is sure to field this spring. There’s plenty of storylines to go around.
Who will win the Big North Conference in baseball? Great question, one that can have several answers.
Traverse City West and reigning Record-Eagle Player of the Year and Louisville-bound Wyatt Danilowicz checked in to the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association’s 2022 preseason poll at No. 18 in Division 1. Petoskey sits at No. 15 in Division 2 with a program on the rise. Don’t forget about Traverse City Central, with Louisville-bound Josh Klug on the mound, and Alpena is always a factor. That leaves Gaylord and Cadillac as wild cards in the race that’ll start playing out as soon as temperatures warm enough.
Can Gaylord improve on last year’s breakthrough campaign?
The Blue Devils tore through northern Michigan softball last year with a lineup of mostly freshmen. With it’s core almost all intact, the Devils add even more talent in freshman Aubrey Jones, the younger sister of Gaylord star Jayden Jones (11 home runs, 68 RBIs, 12-0 record and 0.59 ERA as a pitcher). Add in Avery Parker, Abby Radulski, Alexis Kozlowski, Addison Wangler, Braleigh Miller, Alexis Shepherd, Hali Lenartowicz, Haylee DePew and catcher Taylor Moeggenberg and the Devils are poised for another visit to Michigan State.
Who will step in for Boyne City as the girls soccer team to beat?
The Ramblers made it all the way to the Division 3 state finals last year. Teams like TC West and Glen Lake figure to be their usual competitive selves, maybe even more.
Elk Rapids seems to be the soccer team best poised to take Boyne’s mantle. The Elks play a schedule loaded with bigger teams (potentially seeing four Big North teams, including scrimmages) to prepare them for the Division 3 postseason. A roster loaded with players such as Lauren Bingham, Kendall Standfest, twins Monika and Mary Gregorski, Jorja Jenema, Gabby Krakow and others back from last year’s young team.
Track’s most interesting storyline is Traverse City Central, which gets a new boys coach for the first time since the 1970s in Bryant Wilson, who takes over for legendary coach John Lober after his retirement. Of course, nobody expects Lober to disappear, but Wilson gets to put his mark on the program Lober turned into a northern Michigan dynasty over decades.
Yep, this snow can take a hike any time. We’ve got stuff to do without the white stuff.
