Brad Holmes takes his first stab at reversing the Detroit Lions’ fortunes.
This time, it comes with an almost complete rebuild.
The best way to do that is with a lot of picks, so the Lions definitely seek a trade down if Holmes can find a palatable deal and still be in position to get a player they like.
Picking at No. 7, the good thing is the run on quarterbacks — there could be four off the board by the time Detroit selects — pushes down top players at other positions.
That means the Lions will have their choice of the three wide receivers (Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle), linebacker Micah Parsons, offensive tackle Penei Sewell and cornerback Patrick Surtain II. With the possibility QBs make up all of the top four picks, Detroit certainly has multiple players from that list available at No. 7.
Sewell seems like a perfect match for what new head coach Dan Campbell is trying to bring to Detroit — toughness and wanting to be there.
Sewell said in a recent interview he grew up as a Lions fan, and would play as the Lions in Madden video games against his brothers frequently.
So if the Lions stick at No. 7, I expect the pick is Sewell. Tackles aren’t sexy picks, but it’s the blue-collar mentality Campbell wants.
Prediction: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon