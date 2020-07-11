Things are moving along.
The Record-Eagle Summer Classic games aren't set in stone yet, but the groundwork sits in place.
Now comes your part.
A surge in COVID-19 cases could be the end of this year's games. It could force the state or the Michigan High School Athletic Association to reconsider.
Everyone needs to play their part if they want things to get back to normal, including sports. It's going to take awhile, but a little respect for each other goes a long way.
We'll have policies in place to make sure the Summer Classic games for high school seniors — July 19 for rowing, baseball July 21, softball July 22 and soccer July 23 — are played as safely as possible. Hand sanitizer in the dugouts, anti-bacterial wipes, masks in the dugouts, no high fives, all that jazz.
No, the games won't be exactly the same. Nothing is right now.
Every play will be a force play in baseball and softball. Fielders can't hold runners to the bag. The soccer game may be devoid of headers and slide tackles. These are just the concessions we have to make to this virus in order to be able to enjoy the rest of the game.
In order to play full games the way we remember them, these contests must be a little different. That doesn't mean bad. These kids deserve a chance to put on their school uniform one last time after the four months they've been through.
That's the reality. Not putting on a mask doesn't make it better. It can only make it worse.
If wearing a mask is just too hard, imagine all the work these kids put in over the years.
Attached to this column online are the rosters for the baseball and softball games (soccer will be out later). Those are the names you're wearing a mask for.
We have to show our work before this thing will go away and things can begin to go back to normal.
The same goes for the Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Northwoods League as a whole. Folks all around the country are watching to see if they can pull it off and set a precedent for getting sports back on track.
That took a bit of a hit last week when the Spitters had to pause the season when multiple players on the Resorters and Dune Bears roster tested positive.
Myself, Jake Atnip and Andrew Rosenthal each tested negative for COVID-19 as a precaution from covering games at Turtle Creek Stadium over a week ago.
But the Spitters organization is resilient in wanting to get back on the field as soon as can be done safely.
We're in this together.
Mask up, and play ball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.