This is difficult to write.
So to be short, the Summer Classic games are canceled this year.
I’ll do my best to assure they’ll be back.
But for at least this one summer, the four senior all-star games — baseball, softball and boys and girls basketball — go on hiatus.
Simply put, they cost too much to put on as done the last two years, and we’ll likely need to find some sort of sponsorship to bring them back. That’s something I truly hope can come about in the next year as we prep for their return in 2024.
It’s a disappointing setback for the game, which were well received by the northern Michigan athletic community. Multiple area senior athletes already reached out asking what the dates were so they could make sure they could make it.
Maybe this year off gives time to think of ways to improve upon what were already fun events and a memorable send-off for those seniors on their way into adulthood, college, work or whatever their bright future brings.
We were already in talks about bringing a charity aspect to the games, since we’d like to keep them free for the public to come enjoy. But a free-will donation at the gate sounds like a great idea for the games to raise some money and awareness for a local charity.
The newsprint and ink to print the special sections after the games really adds up. Throw in money for referees, jerseys, liability insurance, gifts for players, coaches and volunteers (without whom these games never would have happened in the first place) and securing use of Turtle Creek Stadium, and the cost is not insignificant.
For those that don’t know, we tried putting these games on in 2020 as a way for seniors who had their winter playoffs and entire spring seasons ripped away by the COVID-19 pandemic get in at least one last high school game. The Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Track Meet had been canceled, so that freed up some money to hopefully do something else later on, as I over-optimistically hoped the pandemic would ease up by summer and socially-distanced games could be conducted.
Of course, that didn’t happen, but the idea stuck and we went ahead with baseball and softball games in 2021, adding boys and girls basketball events (and a dunk contest) in 2022.
I, for one, really hoped to see Ian Robertson, Josh Klug and the like play at Turtle Creek Stadium one more time. To see Brooke Meeker, Lydia Heymes and Cate Heethuis in the softball home run derby. To see Ruby Hogan, Natalie Wandrie, Maggie Napont and Ava Schultz wage war in a fast-paced basketball game. To take in what Wyatt Nausadis, Cade Trudeau, Luke Hazelton and Levi Schultz came up with for the dunk contest.
These games were something good that came out of the pandemic. Let’s keep them going.
