The goal posts keep moving, but that won’t stop sports from plowing ahead.
Saturday’s rally in Lansing brought even more attention to the state government about listening to its constituents, when thousands of citizens gathered peacefully to raise their voice over high school sports. Or, more accurately, the lack of them.
About a half dozen members of the Boyne City boys basketball team attended, making sure those at the Capitol knew northern Michigan was just as dedicated as other schools by making the nearly three-hour drive for the noon event. Other area athletes joined the demonstration that those involved in sports will do whatever to get back playing.
The basic fact is not a single “super spreader event” has been linked to high school sports in Michigan. Adult recreational leagues, that’s another thing. We’ve all seen the 99.8% negative test rate of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ own pilot program with the resumption of the football, volleyball and swimming postseasons.
Nobody’s happy with the havoc 2020 — and now even 2021 — wrought upon sports, but it’s easy to see kids adapted to the challenges better than many of their adult counterparts.
There is hope on the horizon that sports may not wait until Feb. 22 when the current emergency order expires. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hinted in an interview this week that sports could week “weeks or days” away from a return. The Michigan High School Athletic Association reports more discussion with MDHHS in the last week with new director Elizabeth Hertel than in the last several months under Robert Gordon. Gordon resigned Jan. 22, the day the last emergency order came out that pushed back sports through Feb. 21.
Optimism has always been there, maybe buried by a couple layers of doubt, but there nonetheless.
Traverse City Central overturned an aluminum bench at Thirlby Field during a winter football practice and used it as a plow to clear off the field during heavy snowfall. Anything to play, or even practice.
“These kids this year are learning so much,” TC Central head coach Eric Schugars said back then. “They just adapt to everything.”
Kids of coronavirus will end up with advantages other kids won’t possess.
They’ve already had to adapt as much as anyone, with school and extracurricular activities interrupted in an on-and-off year that’s seen adults struggle with figuring this out. Adaptability can be a coveted skill out in the real world.
Kids just plow through, no matter what’s put in front of them, whether it’s a virus canceling their sport or a layer of snow forcing alternate use of an aluminum bench as a snowplow when the opportunity to get in a rare practice presents itself.
You just hope once sports resume in full that adults let the kids enjoy it. Savor it. Take it in.
It’s a game, not a job. Not your parent’s vicarious ambition. Not a means to an end.
Go out there and do your thing.