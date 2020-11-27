The questions came after the game.
Answers didn’t come then. Really, they already arrived during the contest.
After Thursday’s 41-25 loss to Houston, just about everyone saw the same question come their way: Will Matt Patricia continue to be the Detroit Lions’ head coach?
Lions players made available to the media via Zoom — Matthew Stafford, T.J. Hockenson, Nick Williams — repeatedly were asked about Patricia’s future.
None answered it, as you’d expect.
But the question frequently coming up says all you need to know.
“It’s not my decision,” Stafford said. “That’s for somebody else. If you want to ask me about the game, you ask me about the game.”
“I’m not going to comment on somebody else’s job,” Hockenson said. “I’m just here to do mine, obviously. Matt Patricia gave me a chance to come into this organization. So, for that, I owe him.”
“That’s a question you’ll have for him,” Williams said. “I can’t answer that question.”
Patricia also dodged the question, which was asked multiple ways to him.
“My thoughts are really just with the team here today and what we were trying to do here today,” Patricia said. “It doesn’t go beyond that, it’s what I focus on. I focus on the team.”
The photo of Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp making the social media rounds symbolizes the frustrations of the team’s fans for decades. The franchise endured seemingly every way to lose games — injuries, officiating, player mistakes, bad luck, and now, bad coaching (although this isn’t the first time time that’s been the case). The Ford Hamp photo of her holding her head in her hands seems to feel the same sense of frustration.
Patricia’s record with Detroit is almost identical to that of Steve Mariucci, who was removed as head coach after a 2005 Thanksgiving loss.
Mariucci posted a 15-28 record, Patricia 13-30. Both were 4-7 after the Thanksgiving loss.
Mariucci inherited a bonafide disaster. Patricia inherited a playoff team with big hopes. Both were asked to be messiahs. Neither delivered.
All the things Patricia would supposedly bring to Detroit — the “Patriot Way,” fundamentals, strong defense — failed to materialize.
It’s almost fitting that a day after a beer by Eastern Market Brewing Company called “Same Old Lager” was pulled — not because of the name, but for using an 8-bit image of Barry Sanders — the Same Old Lions made another appearance. An early lead turned into a string of turnovers and yet another loss against a beatable opponent. The theme of this season.
If the Lions were just plain bad, it’d be one thing. But this team is very competitive. The stat everyone brings up is blowing so many double-digit leads. But you don’t get double-digit leads by being bad. There’s potential there, and this coaching staff hasn’t properly developed it.
Time for a new start. Maybe it’s finally this one that works out.