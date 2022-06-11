It's always fun to witness history.
That happened Thursday, when the Elk Rapids girls soccer team won the program's first regional championship in its 26-year history, beating Grand Rapids Catholic Central 2-1 as Kendall Standfest and Lauren Bingham each scored a goal.
The Big Rapids football stadium where the whole regional was played boasts a big sign saying "This is Cardinal Country" by the entrance. It could just as well read "This is Elk Country," as Elk Rapids controlled play throughout most of its two games on the stadium's artificial turf surface.
Elk Rapids won its first regional championship in girls soccer program history Thursday, beating Grand Rapids Catholic Central 2-1. Here's a gallery of two dozen shots from that game. #TCREhttps://t.co/Xg22QXtlgF pic.twitter.com/gUg1ezuLAE— James Cook (@JamesCook14) June 10, 2022
Elk Rapids beat Newaygo 4-0 Tuesday, in a game that easily could have been a mercy. The Elks scored all four goals by halftime.
The Elks had to hold on a bit more Thursday, with the Cougars making some pushes in the second half to get the equalizing goal that Elk Rapids never let happen.
"It was a lot of relief at 10 seconds when I threw my sucker in the garbage can," Elks head coach Andrea Krakow said. "I knew it was done."
Krakow gave up the longstanding habit of having a sucker in her mouth (and hand quite a bit, while yelling instructions to players) after an opponent made fun of her for it in 2016, but brought back the tradition this season after a long hiatus.
"The kids, they joke around and they're like, 'Coach, that doesn't keep you from yelling at us,'" she said. "It's a comfort thing, I guess."
Having 10 seniors on this year's Elks roster surely helped more than suckers, but Krakow worries how the team's numbers will fare next season when they have only 11 returners from a roster of 21 with no junior varsity team. (Elk Rapids did alternate two freshmen at forward, Sophie Bellner and Pipre Meteer, with Bellner assisting Bingham's game-winning goal).
But that's for later. For now, the No. 5-ranked Elks target No. 2 Hudsonville Unity Christian, a team Boyne City upset on the same Cedar Springs field last year in penalty kicks.
If Elk Rapids can pull off something similar, it'd make the first regional trophy take a back seat to the program's first state championship berth.
The Elk Rapids boys soccer team ended its regional championship drought last fall, and boys head coach Nate Plum's sophomore daughter Ally starts on the Elks defense that has produced 15 shutouts this season.
"We saw their regional medals and we told ourselves we deserve one just as much as they do," Gabby Krakow said. "So we worked really hard to match them and then hopefully make it to the state final game eventually."
Maybe even more history awaits.
