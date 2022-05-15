The smiles aren’t just worth it; they’re priceless.
The Dream Team started its sixth season Saturday. I was privileged enough to be part of it, along with TV 7&4’s Harrison Beeby as “celebrity” umpires.
The games for those with disabilities played at the Grand Traverse Civic Center provide fun, activity and memories. And smiles. Lord, the smiles.
There’s no scores. Every player swings until they get a hit and scores a run. And before anyone gets the words “participation trophy” out of their mouths, just hold on. Keep that to yourself.
This is truly a win-win. Nobody cares much about the scores. The fans that line the fences to watch their children, grandchildren, siblings or friends play certainly didn’t feel the need to keep score.
The joy on their faces as they motor from third base to home is more than enough. That’s the score, right there.
Traverse City West sent football players and Kingsley had baseball and softball players along as well, helping the kids out when needed, doing some of the pitching and generally keeping things going.
Of course, the umpire role is essentially a glorified bat boy, keeping the game moving, handing out high fives, calling everyone safe, making sure the bats are out of the way for the runners approaching home and keeping home plate clean. Since everyone scores, that’s a decent amount of sweeping the plate.
The catchers, Godrick and Macey, made the minimal ump job even easier. Tracy Kurtz and George Harbison kept the fans entertained with play-by-play and facts about each batter, some true and some ad-libbed. Dayna Ryan and Susan Fall keep it all running smoothly, from the national anthem all the way to post-game pictures.
Mother Nature even cooperated. While it was fairly hot, the rain held off just long enough for both games to wrap up before coming down.
The Dream Team season has four more weeks, with games slated for May 21, May 28, June 4 and June 11.
This year’s participation is the largest to date, with 68 players signed up to play ball. That’s way up from years ago.
The league started in 2015, with the 2020 season canceled and 2017 consisting one all-star game. Playing in the league is free.
