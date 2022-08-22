The departure and Traverse City Central and Traverse City West from the Big North Conference sends repercussions throughout league.
The other BNC teams tried to enter the Northern Michigan Football Conference to create a large-school division, a plan that looked good on paper, but was voted down by several NMFC schools.
That leaves the BNC limping along with only four members — Gaylord, Cadillac, Petoskey and Alpena — and athletic directors left to fill two extra weeks with non-conference games and end up with a schedule that’s two-thirds non-league contests.
Gaylord added Kingsley, Marquette and Escanaba to this year’s schedule. Petoskey brought on Bay City Western, Ludington and Sault Ste. Marie. Cadillac has Belding, Escanaba, Midland and Mt. Pleasant new to its slate. All of those, of course, are longer trips than to Traverse City.
Central and West’s schedules are much different than past years. The Trojans play St. Joseph, Lapeer and Davison (a SVL crossover game) this season to open with non-conference foes, then jump into the SVL slate with Mount Pleasant, Midland, Midland Dow, Bay City Central, Bay City West and finally TC West, which plays the same league opponents, plus Marquette, Grand Haven and Grand Blanc (SVL crossover) in three of the first four games to begin the campaign with nonconference contests.
The Titans have five home games, plus the TC Patriot Game, which is technically hosted by Central this year at their shared football stadium. West hits the road for league games at Midland Dow and Midland, while Central has more road time this season, traveling to Davison, Mt. Pleasant, Bay City Central and Bay City Western.
The Saginaw Valley move also puts the TC Patriot Game back in Week Nine, where it resided from 1997-2010. Previous West and Central coaches didn’t like the highly-anticipated rivalry game in the final regular-season slot, feeling it resulted in flat playoff performances the week after an emotional game for both squads, and it had moved to much earlier in the season in recent years, often close to Sept. 11 for the game that honors local veterans, active service members and first responders.
It’s hard to deny the dominance Central and West held over the BNC, and why the other schools would want a new slate. It’s reminiscent of the Lake Michigan Conference voting to kick out Traverse City St. Francis in 2011 when the Gladiators had won the league in nine out of the last 10 seasons, losing only one conference game in that span and just four since the league’s creation in 1997.
Since the Big North’s inception 25 seasons ago in 1997 when Traverse City West split off from TC Central, either Central or West won the league 21 times. In 11 instances, the Trojans and Titans occupied the league’s top two spots, including each of the last six years. In that six-year span, the two Traverse City schools haven’t lost a game in league play against anyone else.
Cadillac won three outright titles, Gaylord two, and Petoskey one. Those schools shared the league crown three other times, always tied with a Traverse City team. In the BNC’s 25-year history, West won a share or outright conference championship 11 times, with Central claiming another seven. The two schools combined for a 173-69 Big North mark (West 97-45; Central 76-45), with the Titans never losing a single game out of 25 to Alpena.
The move also adds a lot of travel for the programs, which will have to play about half their games at least two hours away. That not only means extra time commitment from everyone involved, but extra cost as well.
Central’s four SVL road games account for 605 miles of travel, whereas playing all four non-TC BNC schools on the road every year would only be 305.
