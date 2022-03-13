Friday’s emotional boys basketball district championship win by Benzie Central highlighted an exciting week of basketball throughout northern Michigan.
This has been a long time coming. Benzie (19-3) hadn’t beaten Traverse City St. Francis (19-3) in basketball — or many other sports, for that matter — since 2013. Their last basketball playoff win against the Gladiators came over two decades ago.
Some of that frustration erupted in tears as the clock wound down. Some tried to hold it back, but it was obvious.
Josh Gray, an all-state forward for the Huskies back in 2011, sat in the front row of Glen Lake’s stands behind the Benzie bench and displayed that emotion.
Several of the current Huskies play on his AAU travel team, and the pride in his eyes was as obvious as the developing tears as the clock ran down.
“None of us could really hold our tears back because we love each other like brothers out there,” Benzie senior center Michael Wooten said after the game.
The Huskies won 70-57 after trailing by as many as 14 points in the early third quarter.
This was the Huskies’ best shot.
Four of the team’s top five scorers Friday are seniors. They wouldn’t get another crack at this.
Add in Quinn Zickert playing through the flu, a trophy on the line and a game against an opponent that routinely bests them, and the Huskies were determined not to let that opportunity slip by.
Now, they’ll have to get past that emotion and focus on the court again for Monday’s regional semifinal against Harbor Springs (10-11) at Traverse City West. Ishpeming Westwood (17-4) and Menominee (19-3) are in the region’s other half, with a potential finals matchup Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie.
“I feel like every team here will give us a run for our money,” Wooten said. “But we just have to come out hot and we’ll be alright. I think we can make it to the Breslin.”
Benzie first had to escape one of the state’s toughest districts, with every team winning at least 14 games and finishing in the top two of their conference. That included the Northwest Conference champion Huskies.
“We felt this district was really hard,” Zickert said. “And if we can just get past districts, we can roll on and go on a good run.”
The Huskies wore T-shirts in warm-ups saying “UATW” on the back — an acronym for “Us Against The World” — on top of an Oakland Raiders style logo.
“The message is simple,” said head coach Josh Crocker. “Be you. Be unapologetically you. Ignore the noise.”
Well, now the Huskies are the ones making the noise.
“I told my wife awhile ago, even though we had those two losses against those Big North (Conference) teams, the guys were playing in such a way and coming together and working in a way in practice,” Crocker said. “I’ve never been more confident than I have been over the last two weeks about the trajectory this team was on.”
Crocker wore Raiders socks during the game.
Just win, baby.
